King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Instagram Celebrity

Two women, who are believed to be the mothers of the late rapper's children, Kema and Mici, are seen sharing a passionate kiss in public in a video which has gone viral.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - While it's a rare thing to see two baby mamas of the same man getting along well, the mothers of King Von's children have just shown that there's no such thing as ill feeling between them. In fact, they may have taken the extreme way to prove their friendliness toward each other.

On Wednesday, September 22, a video circulated online of two women, who are believed to be Kema and Mici, making out in public. It's unclear when and where the footage was taken, but the two women were caught on camera sharing a sensual kiss in front of others in what looks like a party or a club.

Apparently noticing that all eyes were on them, they stopped short of making out. One of them was then letting out a sheepish smile as the person who posted the video set it to Drake's song "Girls Want Girls" ft. Lil Baby.

King Von died on November 6, 2020 after he was involved in an altercation in an Atlanta nightclub. The dispute quickly escalated into gunfire, in which the rapper, whose real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he was later declared dead. He was 26 years old.

Von is believed to have left behind two children when he passed away, a son whom he shared with Kema and a daughter with Mici. Later in June this year, Deja Denise sparked a speculation that she was pregnant with the late rhymer's child as she posted a picture of her half naked in bed while flaunting her pregnant belly. "Every Ending Is A New Beginning...," she captioned it along with a baby angel emoji.

Von's sister Kayla B later confirmed that her late brother is the baby's father, writing on Twitter, "Today von baby mama baby shower wish he was here 2 be with us. We gone make sure she str8 tho!" She added in another tweet, "I know this about to be a emotional day for everybody."

Deja gave birth to her daughter, named Demi Rowe, on July 21. She introduced the baby girl around a month later on Instagram. "July 10, 2021; 7 pounds 11oz; 20 inch's; 9:16 P.M," she wrote along with first pictures of the bundle of joy.