Kerry Washington Debuts Stunning New Hairstyle at Disney's Spring 2024 Upfront

Instagram Celebrity

When hitting the red carpet at the star-studded event in New York City, the 'Scandal' star looks stunning in a long brown leather dress as she flaunts her bob haircut.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kerry Washington has attracted the attention of other attendees at a recent event. When making an appearance at Disney's Spring 2024 Upfront, the "American Son" actress debuted her stunning new hairstyle.

On Tuesday, May 14, the 47-year-old actress was out and about in New York City. She attended the star-studded event that was held by Walt Disney Company to discuss "key priorities for its business, including its global streaming position, its leadership in data and technology innovation" at the North Javits Center in the Big Apple.

For the special occasion, Kerry appeared to have put on a wig, making her look like she has a bob haircut. The black tresses, which were styled in a simple straight hairdo, were framing her face with short bangs covering her forehead.

When hitting the red carpet at the event, Kerry made people's jaws drop in a brown leather dress that came with no sleeves and a high neck design. The gown, which was long enough to reach the floor and flared out on the wearer's thighs, also had brown and gold embellishments all over it.

The "Scandal" star completed the look with a pair of gold pointed-toe high heels. She accessorized herself with rings and a pair of earrings, which peeked out of her short locks. In addition, she looked fresh with her natural makeup, including long lashes and pink blush.

During the occasion, Kerry appeared to have brushed shoulders with fellow actresses who also stepped on the red carpet. Among those was Emma Roberts, who looked chic in a black pleated mini dress that featured two puffy long sleeves and a white collar.

The "American Horror Story" star enhanced the black-and-white look with a pair of sheer black tights and matching high heels. The 33-year-old actress styled her blonde hair, which cascaded down her chest, in loose waves.

Kerry and Emma were not the only famous figures who attended the event. Other stars who were spotted on the red carpet were Julianne Hough, Ellen Pompeo, Angela Bassett, McKinley Freeman, Quinta Brunson and Joshua Jackson.