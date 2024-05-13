Drake Appears to Tease New Music After Forfeiting the Fight with Kendrick Lamar

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

AceShowbiz - It looks like Drake has something new for fans after seemingly forfeiting the fight with Kendrick Lamar. The Canadian emcee appeared to tease new bangers for fans with a new post shared on Instagram Story.

On Sunday, May 12, the 37-year-old uploaded a painting of a lone samurai against an army. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Good times. Summer vibes up next."

The painting seemed to reference the "20v1" that The Boy rapped about on "Push Ups" when much of the industry went against him. While Drizzy seemed to wave a white flag in his beef with K-Dot, many believed that Drizzy won the battle by dropping "The Heart Part 6," which Kendrick has yet to respond to at press time.

The rap beef started after Metro Boomin and Future tapped Kendrick for "Like That". On the track, K-Dot disses Drizzy and J. Cole, who eventually pulled himself out of the drama by apologizing for clapping back at Kendrick.

As for Kendrick, he accused Drake of being a "certified pedophile" on his latest diss track, "Not Like Us". The 36-year-old rapper/songwriter rhymes, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one."

Drake, however, shut down the allegations on new song, "The Heart Part 6". "Speakin' of anything with a child, let's get to that now," the Toronto-born artist raps on the tune, which arrived on Sunday night, May 5. "This Epstein angle was the sh*t I expected/ TikTok videos you collected and dissected."

"I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with," Drizzy continues. "Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I'm too respected/ If I was f**king young girls, I promise I'd have been arrested/ I'm way too famous for this s**t you just suggested."