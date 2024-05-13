 
MTV Hits Pause on Movie and TV Awards But Promises a Grand Return in 2025
The annual MTV Movie and TV Awards has been put on pause for 2024 following declined ratings in recent years, but will return in 2025 with a revamped approach.

  • May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - The MTV Movie & TV Awards, a staple in pop culture since 1992, has been put on hiatus this year. According to a spokesperson, the ceremony will "return with a reimagined format in 2025." The decision follows the show's recent hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in recent years.

The show's ratings have declined in recent years, with the two post-pandemic shows hosted by Leslie Jones and Nikki Glaser, and Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams, respectively. Despite being hosted by A-list stars like Eddie Murphy and Will Smith during its prime, the show has lost some allure.

In 2023, the ceremony was derailed by the Writers Guild of America strike, resulting in host Drew Barrymore pulling out and a pre-recorded virtual ceremony without a host. Similarly, the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards was canceled due to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The reasons behind this year's hiatus are unclear, but potential factors include the impact of strikes and the ongoing war in the Middle East. However, MTV has assured that the awards show is not permanently canceled and will return in a refreshed format next year.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been a showcase for pop culture excellence, and the 2025 edition promises to be a reimagined experience that reflects the evolving landscape of entertainment.

