 
Avril Lavigne Surprises Fans With 'Greatest Hits' Album Announcement
Music

The Canadian pop-punk royalty is celebrating her illustrious career by dropping a 'Greatest Hits' album and embarking on her first-ever 'Greatest Hits' tour this summer.

  • May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Avril Lavigne has always stood out as a seminal figure in the pop-punk landscape, and this summer, the diamond-certified Canadian artist is revisiting her cherished discography in a big way. The "Sk8er Boi" singer recently announced the release date of her "Greatest Hits" album, a 20-track journey through her twenty-year career. Set to drop on June 21, the album encapsulates the essence of Lavigne's musical journey, from her groundbreaking 2002 debut, "Let Go", to her latest full-length release, "Love Sux", in 2022.

The compilation not only promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for long-time fans but also serves as a testament to Lavigne's enduring influence on the pop and rock genres. The "Greatest Hits" album, now available for pre-order, encompasses chart-toppers like "Complicated", "Girlfriend" and recent hits such as "Bite Me" and "Bois Lie" (featuring Machine Gun Kelly), ensuring a comprehensive collection of Lavigne's best. Additionally, fans can look forward to expanded editions of four of Lavigne's studio albums, including "Under My Skin" and "The Best Damn Thing", on 12" vinyl for the first time, complete with bonus tracks previously available only in digital format.

To further celebrate her career, Lavigne is hitting the road for her first-ever "Greatest Hits" tour, which kicks off on May 22 in Vancouver, BC. The tour promises a jam-packed setlist where Lavigne will perform songs "from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites," as she teased in her announcement. The tour features a stellar lineup of opening acts, including All Time Low, Simple Plan, Girlfriends and Royal & the Serpent, turning each show into a mini-festival of pop-punk goodness. Tickets and VIP packages are currently available, giving fans a chance to partake in what Lavigne promises to be "too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans."

