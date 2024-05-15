'The Voice' Recap: Season 25 Finalists Revealed

Instagram TV

In the new outing of the long-running singing competition show, host Carson Daly will reveal the five out of the remaining nine singers who will advance to season 25 Live Finals next week.

AceShowbiz - Season 25 of "The Voice" returned for a new episode on Tuesday, May 14. In the new outing, host Carson Daly revealed the five out of the remaining nine singers who would advance to the Live Finals next week.

Coach Chance The Rapper kicked off the night with a performance of his new single "Together". Later, Carson brought the Top 9 to the stage to announce the first artist to be season 25 finalist based on audience vote. The first singer advancing to the Finals was Team Dan + Shay's Karen Waldrup.

Quickly, Carson named the second finalist, who turned out to be Nathan Chester from Team John Legend. Joining the two in the Finals was Josh Sanders from Team Reba McEntire.

Anitta later hit the stage to perform her two singles "Ahi" and "Lose Ya Breath", offering a short break from results. It was later time to learn more results with Carson revealing that the fourth singer who made it to the Finals was Asher Havon from Team Reba.

That meant the other five singers had to fight one more time for the final spot in the Finale in Instant Save. Serenity Ace from Team Chance performed first, singing "Because of You". Following it up, Tae Lewis from Team Dan + Shay took the stage to sing "Wanted".

Team John Legend's Bryan Olesen was up next, opting for "Viva la Vida" for his final performance. Team Dan + Shay's Madison Curbelo chose to sing "Man in the Mirror" for her save performance, while Team Chance's Maddi Jane went with "I'll Never Love Again".

After the vote ended, Carson returned to announce the last singer to join season 25 finalists. The fifth finalist was Bryan Olesen from Team John. Tae Lewis, Serenity Ace, Madison Curbelo and Maddi Jane were eliminated.