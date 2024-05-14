'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Perform to Earn a Spot in Season 25 Finale

NBC/Trae Patton TV

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - The Top 9 singers of "The Voice" hit the stage to vye for a spot in the Live Finale in a new episode of the NBC singing competition show. Airing on Monday, May 13, the Live Semi-Finals saw the contestants singing songs that reminded them of home. They also performed in a trio inspired by the upcoming film "If".

The first singer who performed that night was Team Reba McEntire's Josh Sanders, who opted for Chris Stapleton's "White Horse". Coach John Legend thought it was a great performance, while Reba noted that Josh "drew the audience in" and called the "ending note so powerful."

Following it up, Team Dan + Shay's Madison Curbelo hit the stage to sing her version of "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper. Chance The Rapper said he was blown away by the performance and likened her style to "90s Disney soundtracks." Dan, meanwhile, told Madison that "everyone is rooting for you."

Later, Team Chance's Maddi Jane, Team John's Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester joined forces to perform The Cure's "Just Like Heaven". Later, Serenity Arce took the stage to sing an acoustic version of Ariana Grande's "we can't be friends (wait for your love)". Reba dubbed it "beautiful," while Chance praised Serenity for her song choice because it "highlighted" her vocal.

The next trio to perform were Josh, Team Dan + Shay's Tae Lewis and Karen Waldrup. They opted to sing "Forever Young" as their performance that night. Maddi later returned to the stage to sing Tate McRae's "Greedy". Following the performance, Chance thought it was "insane" and "incredible." He also complimented Maddi for her breath control.

The first Team John artist to perform in the episode, Nathan belted out Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness". John loved the performance, which he dubbed "incredible." He added that Nathan successfully showed his "skill as a performer" in the performance.

Singing "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" by Phil Collins was Bryan. John loved the song choice, adding that he felt Bryan "connecting to the lyric." He also pointed out that Bryan performed with "subtlety and grace."

As for Karen, she opted for Sugarland's "Stay". Dan + Shay praised Karen because she showed "a little more vulnerability" this time around. Shay added that Karen "wore [her] heart on [her] sleeve." Meanwhile, Dan noted that Karen "put all that work into that song" and showed her talent.

Asher HaVon was the final singer from Team Reba to perform. He chose to sing Beyonce Knowles' "Irreplaceable" that night, and John revealed that his own dad was a fan of Asher. John also called Asher the "best vocalist in the competition."

Rounding out the night was Tae, who belted out Lonestar's "Amazed". Dan thought the producers "saved the best for last," adding that Tae "stepped up every week." Shay, on the other hand, admitted that he's proud of Tae.

The Live Semi-Finals results will be revealed in the Tuesday, May 14 episode.