Sofia Vergara Stuns in New Photo One Month After Major Knee Surgery

Around one month after revealing that she underwent the procedure, the former 'Modern Family' star appears to have offered social media users an update on her knee.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara appeared to have recovered from her major knee surgery. Around one month after undergoing the procedure, the actress portraying Griselda Blanco on Netflix's series "Griselda" seemingly offered social media users an update on her knee.

On Tuesday, May 14, the 51-year-old actress dressed up for an outing. Making use of Instagram, she uploaded a series of photos, including one which showcased her knees. In the particular snap, it could be seen that she had no apparent scar on her knee.

In the three pictures, Sofia looked stunning in a vibrant outfit. She opted to wear an orange top that came with an off-the-shoulder design and small patterns all over it. She paired the blouse with a matching skirt that was long enough to cover her ankles.

The "America's Got Talent" host, who looked fresh with her makeup including red lipstick, completed the look with a pair of brown open-toe high heels. Ditching her bag, she kept her accessories minimal by putting on only a pair of earrings and a ring. In addition, she styled her long brown tresses in loose waves and parted them in the middle.

Along with the never-before-seen photos, Sofia explained the reason why she decided to rock the top and skirt. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "The perfect day to night look. I love these sets because they look just as good separately as they do together," adding an orange heart and smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

The post came around one month after Sofia shared that she underwent a major knee surgery. In April, the former "Modern Family" star revealed the shocking news while confirming her romantic relationship with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Julian Saliman. Taking to Instagram Stories, she penned, "If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!! Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."