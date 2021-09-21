'DWTS' Season 30 Premiere Recap: Christine Chiu, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and More Hit the Ballroom

ABC TV

AceShowbiz - "Dancing with the Stars" has returned with brand-new season 30 that premiered on Monday, September 20. The first episode of the long-running ABC dancing competition show, which saw Tyra Banks reprising her role as a host, featured 15 celebrities dancing their ways to the ballroom. Meanwhile, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough were back as the judges. Mel C kicked off things with a good start as she received 27/40.

The first pair to hit the ballroom that night was Mel C a.k.a. Melanie C and her partner Gleb Savchenko. They danced the Cha Cha to "Wannabe" by Spice Girls. "I am so happy to be back, it is fantastic. You have danced that absolutely terrific I thought. Great choreography and a great performance. First out, first-class," Len commented.

The Miz and Witney Carson. The WWE superstar and his pro dancer partner opted for the Cha Cha to BTS' (Bangtan Boys) "Butter" and the judges were impressed. "Miz, you were incredible, the energy that came out of you was ridiculous. There were a few moves where you hit it too hard," Carrie-Ann raved. Miz received 24/40.

Following it up was NBA star Iman Shumpert, who danced the Jive to "Hey Ya!" by Outkast with his partner, Daniella Karagach. For the performance , Len said, "I thought it was all too casual, it was too lose the technique was poor, but it was fun and entertaining." Derek added, "I love that you looked so comfortable out there, you were in your element and had a great time. I agree with Len about the content, but great first week." The pair received 21/40.

Later, influencer Olivia Jade and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy hit the ballroom to dance the Salsa to "Juice" by Lizzo. "Salsa is a club dance, it could have been spicier but it was clean, clear, and polished, well done," Len commented. Meanwhile, Carrie-Ann said, "Olivia, well done, I am so proud of you, it is a start of a new chapter in your life. I Love the way you came out with so much confidence and you were sure of yourself. Great lines and great legs, I am excited." Olivia was given 25/40 for the performance.

Dancing the Tango to "The Way I Are" by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson and D.O.E. were country singer Jimmie Allen and his partner Emma Slater. "Did you manage to keep the tango on track, it is a very difficult dance. There were some good moments, but it was uneven, you could be very good," Bruno said, while Derek called it a "great Tango." Jimmie got 22/40 for his performance.

Up next were actress Melora Hardin and her partner Artem Chigvintsev who danced the Tango to "Simply Irresistible" by Robert Palmer. Of the performance, Len said, "I liked it, there was no messing, no stressing, you just came out and danced, well done." Derek then gushed, "Let's go, oh my gosh that was unbelievable. I am blown away, it had light and shade, you had control. We are keeping an eye on you girl." Melora got 26/40.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee then hit the ballroom to dance the Jive to "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber with her partner Sasha Ferber. "My golden girl, you can jive baby. Those kicks, the precision, the placement but don’t look at the form, learn to perform," Bruno said. Len added, "Dance is a mix, between neat and precise, freedom and flare and when it is great, that goes together. This was right on the button, but it needed to be a bit freer. Well done." Suni was given 28/40, marking the highest score of the night so far.

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke, meanwhile, chose to dance the Tango to "Physical" by Dua Lipa. Len praised him for "great presence," but adviced him to "stop looking down at the bike." Carrie-Ann commented, "I see what the hype is all about, you are fabulous and have great energy, however, were you nervous, you were really tight. You need to relax, you really have the moves." He got 24/40.

Dancing the Tango to "Dance Again" by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull were "The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten. "That was full of tango content, it had an attack, it had confidence, a little more bit body contact here and there, the feet could have been a little crisper, however, but that was a really great first dance," Len commented. Earning 7 points from each judge, Amanda got 28/40 and tied with Suni.

Actor Martin Kove danced the Paso Doble to "You’re The Best" by Joe Esposito with his partner Britt Stewart. Judges, however, were not really impressed as Carrie-Ann said, "I hope you are all taking notes on what commitment to character looks like. It was not much paso doble." Martin got 13/40.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore then hoped to wow the judges with the Foxtrot to "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat ft. SZA alongside her partner Brandon Armstrong. Carrie-Ann loved it, saying, "You look like a queen out there, you are refined and relaxed, well done." Derek echoed, "o much potential, this is week one, I can’t wait to see what you going to do on this show, beautiful." Kenya earned 26/40.



Christine Chiu followed it up with the Tango to "Glamorous" by Fergie (Stacy Ferguson) and Ludacris with her partner Pasha Pashkov. "It was sharp, I liked the routine, you had great control. Overall, a terrific effort, well done," Len raved. Bruno also liked the performance, commenting, "My queen of bling, you are a gem. A little more polish and you will achieve pure brilliance." Christine was given 25/40.





As for "The Bachelor" alum Matt James, he and his partner Lindsay Arnold offered a performance of the the Cha Cha to "Give It to Me Baby" by Rick James. "These guys got plenty to give and you did deliver. Natural stage presence, if you get the wrong footwork you won’t have the right hip action," said Bruno. Matt got 24/40.





"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green later danced Foxtrot to "Skate" by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic alongside with his dancing partner as well as girlfriend Sharna Burgess. "I am sensing some strong sizzling chemistry. You are prince charming out there," Bruno commented. The pair were given 24/40.



Rounding out the night was JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson, who made history by being the first female celebrity to be paired with a female pro. They danced the Quickstep to "Are You Gonna Be My Girl?" by Jet. "Full of attack, full of enthusiasm, you lost a little control but what an entertaining performance," Len said. Derek, meanwhile, simply said, "You were born for 'Dancing with the Stars'."

JoJo concluded the premiere with the highest score of the night as she earned 29/40.