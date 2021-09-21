 
 

Ricky Gervais Stunned Netflix Gave Green Light to Shocking Scene in 'After Life' Season 3

Netflix
TV

Deeming the upcoming season 'the best one yet,' the comedian playing grieving widower Tony Johnson teases that it will feature two characters doing something that pushes the envelope on TV.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Ricky Gervais is stunned Netflix chiefs have cleared a really shocking scene in the upcoming third season season of "After Life".

The British comedian has reprized the role of grieving widower Tony Johnson for the next instalment of the wildly popular show but warns it features two characters doing something even the envelope-pushing star is shocked by.

Ricky - who rose to fame playing David Brent on U.K.'s "The Office" - told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, "Series two was bad enough, but in series three, there are two of the cast who do the worst thing I've ever seen made for television. I was cutting it down and thinking, 'Even Netflix won't put that out.' "

Gervais was wrong, though, and the streaming service's bosses gave the controversial scene the green light. "I am very pleased with [this season]. It is nearly finished and it's the best one yet," he added.

  See also...

And the tart-tongued actor/writer had nothing but praise for his fellow actors. "Every single person in the cast is incredible. We did it through COVID so it's a double pleasure that we got it done," he told the outlet.

"It's so fun to work with them. They make it easy. It's so fun all the time, genuinely. We laugh every day. We really do. Every single person in the cast is incredible... and I take all the credit!"

Back in August, Ricky assured viewers that no matter how dark the series gets, its popular canine star, Brandy, won't be getting killed off. In the new interview, he reiterated, "The dog does not die. That's the only spoiler I'll give!"

The much-anticipated third season of the show is set to air on Netflix "around Christmas," according to Gervais.

