 
 

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Robopine Is Unmasked in 'Spicy 6' Episode

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Robopine Is Unmasked in 'Spicy 6' Episode
FOX
TV

In the new outing of the hit FOX show which is titled 'Spicy 6', 'This Is Us' actress Chrissy Metz joins as a guest panelist with the Yeti being the night's first performer.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "The Masked Singer" arrived on Wednesday, May 5. In the new outing, which was titled "Spicy 6", "This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz joined as a guest panelist with the Yeti being the night's first performer. Singing "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, he flaunted his rap skills.

Additionally, the Yeti showed off his impressive dance moves. The panelists were totally impressed by the performance. As for his final clue, it included an ear of corn, which he claimed to pop into his mind. The guesses included Vin Diesel, Jason Derulo, Trey Songz and Miguel.

The next performance was from the Robopine. Singing "Water Runs Dry" by Boyz II Men, he included a light bulb in his final clue. Among the guesses were Usher, Forest Whitaker, Tyrese Gibson and Tank. Following it up was the Piglet, who opted to sing "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" by Phil Collins. He had a Cluedle-Doo in his final clue and the panelists believed that the Piglet might be Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson, Brian Littrell or Nick Lachey.

The Black Swan, meanwhile, claimed in her clues that that she was in a cabaret. She also had an umbrella over two plastic cups in addition to Mariah Carey in her final clues. For the night, the Black Swan chose to perform "Do I Do" by Stevie Wonder. The panelists guessed Kesha (Ke$ha), Christina Milian or Mandy Moore.

  See also...

Up next were the Russian Dolls, though only two of them hit the stage that night to perform "Shallow" by Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper. Meanwhile, their final clue revealed a kangaroo. Hanson, Nickelback, Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger's names were thrown as the guesses.

Rounding out the night was the Chameleon. Donning a glow-in-the-dark outfit, he sang "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See" by Busta Rhymes. He had a pair of sneakers as his final clue, saying that it should take us a step in the right direction. Young Thug and Snoop Dogg were among the guesses.

Following a voting process, it was then revealed that the Robopine was eliminated. Before he got unmasked, the panelist made their final guesses. Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong initially picked Jamie Foxx. Jenny stuck with her guess, while Nicole changed to Tyrese. Ken said the Robopine could be Wesley Snipes. Robin Thicke guessed Terrence Howard, while Chrissy joined Nicole by guessing Tyrese. The Robopine was indeed Tyrese!

You can share this post!

Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Shares Reflective Post Six Months After He's Fired From Hillsong Church

WB 'Committed' to Hiring Black Director and Black Actor for New Superman Movie
Related Posts
'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Crab and The Seashell Unmasked in Big Double Elimination

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Crab and The Seashell Unmasked in Big Double Elimination

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Orca Is Unmasked - Find Out His Real Identity

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Orca Is Unmasked - Find Out His Real Identity

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Bulldog's Real Identity Shocks Everyone

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Bulldog's Real Identity Shocks Everyone

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Grandpa Monster Is Revealed to Be Controversial Internet Star

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Grandpa Monster Is Revealed to Be Controversial Internet Star

Most Read
'American Idol': Viewers Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Is Eliminated Following a Twist
TV

'American Idol': Viewers Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Is Eliminated Following a Twist

'RHOA' Reunion: Porsha Williams Hints at LaToya Ali Hookup at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party

'RHOA' Reunion: Porsha Williams Hints at LaToya Ali Hookup at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party

Toni Collette to Star Opposite Colin Firth on HBO Max's Crime Drama 'The Staircase'

Toni Collette to Star Opposite Colin Firth on HBO Max's Crime Drama 'The Staircase'

Linda Evans Gets Candid About Regret Over 'Dynasty' Exit

Linda Evans Gets Candid About Regret Over 'Dynasty' Exit

Netflix Apologizes to 'Byron Baes' Cast for 'Hated' PR Post Amid Backlash

Netflix Apologizes to 'Byron Baes' Cast for 'Hated' PR Post Amid Backlash

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble

'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer on New Series 'Love and Death'

Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer on New Series 'Love and Death'

Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'

Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'

Conan O'Brien Unveils June End Date for His TBS Late-Night Show

Conan O'Brien Unveils June End Date for His TBS Late-Night Show