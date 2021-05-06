Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Shares Reflective Post Six Months After He's Fired From Hillsong Church

Instagram Celebrity

Explaining the reason why she had been absent from social media, Lauren Lentz admits to having 'blocked and deleted more people and comments than I can count' in the wake of her husband's cheating scandal.

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pastor Carl Lentz's wife has broken her silence for the first time in the wake of his cheating scandal. Six months after her husband was fired from Hillsong Church, Lauren Lentz shared a reflective post on social media.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, May 5, Lauren posted a picture of palm trees in the sun. She captioned it, "i have looked at these palm trees everyday for the past few months & there are many symbolic meanings to these amazing trees. a few that have resonated with me during this season of my life. they are strong, can weather the biggest storms, they always grow upwards. freedom, righteousness, reward, resurrection just to name a few."

"i have taken time away from social media because it was not good for my soul, i have blocked & deleted more people & comments than i can count," she further spilled. "trolls are cowards, SOME 'Christians' are anything but kind, gracious, or loving...but that won't stop me from growing upwards & getting stronger."

Lauren claimed that she has "learnt a lot about myself over the past few months." She added, "now more than ever i know the kindness of God, His grace, forgiveness & strength. i have found true friendships- the ones who have been with me on the mountaintops are the same ones who are with me during my darkest valley!! i will not forget who abandoned us, but i choose to keep my heart free of bitterness & remain thankful for those that have stayed & loved us."

"i don't want to judge others nor do i want to be judged... one thing a friend told me during this time is, 'i would rather be accused of being too gracious toward someone, over being accused of judging someone too harshly,' " she concluded her message. "i want to be known as a woman who sees the good in people & truly loves people unconditionally... #youcanonlychangeyou #lovewins #growupwards."

Lauren's post came after Carl was fired by Hillsong Church in November 2020. Megachurch's founder Brian Houston told PEOPLE that Carl was terminated after "ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

Shortly after his firing, Carl divulged that he was dismissed because he cheated on Laura. Admitting to his infidelity on Instagram, he penned, "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."

"I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process," the former pastor of Justin Bieber expressed his remorse. "I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have."