 
 

Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Shares Reflective Post Six Months After He's Fired From Hillsong Church

Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Shares Reflective Post Six Months After He's Fired From Hillsong Church
Instagram
Celebrity

Explaining the reason why she had been absent from social media, Lauren Lentz admits to having 'blocked and deleted more people and comments than I can count' in the wake of her husband's cheating scandal.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pastor Carl Lentz's wife has broken her silence for the first time in the wake of his cheating scandal. Six months after her husband was fired from Hillsong Church, Lauren Lentz shared a reflective post on social media.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, May 5, Lauren posted a picture of palm trees in the sun. She captioned it, "i have looked at these palm trees everyday for the past few months & there are many symbolic meanings to these amazing trees. a few that have resonated with me during this season of my life. they are strong, can weather the biggest storms, they always grow upwards. freedom, righteousness, reward, resurrection just to name a few."

"i have taken time away from social media because it was not good for my soul, i have blocked & deleted more people & comments than i can count," she further spilled. "trolls are cowards, SOME 'Christians' are anything but kind, gracious, or loving...but that won't stop me from growing upwards & getting stronger."

Lauren claimed that she has "learnt a lot about myself over the past few months." She added, "now more than ever i know the kindness of God, His grace, forgiveness & strength. i have found true friendships- the ones who have been with me on the mountaintops are the same ones who are with me during my darkest valley!! i will not forget who abandoned us, but i choose to keep my heart free of bitterness & remain thankful for those that have stayed & loved us."

  See also...

"i don't want to judge others nor do i want to be judged... one thing a friend told me during this time is, 'i would rather be accused of being too gracious toward someone, over being accused of judging someone too harshly,' " she concluded her message. "i want to be known as a woman who sees the good in people & truly loves people unconditionally... #youcanonlychangeyou #lovewins #growupwards."

Lauren's post came after Carl was fired by Hillsong Church in November 2020. Megachurch's founder Brian Houston told PEOPLE that Carl was terminated after "ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

Shortly after his firing, Carl divulged that he was dismissed because he cheated on Laura. Admitting to his infidelity on Instagram, he penned, "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."

"I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process," the former pastor of Justin Bieber expressed his remorse. "I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have."

You can share this post!

Brody Jenner Tells Kaitlynn Carter Why He Found Her Summer Fling With Miley Cyrus 'Gnarly'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Robopine Is Unmasked in 'Spicy 6' Episode
Related Posts
Justin Bieber's Former Pastor Carl Lentz Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Justin Bieber's Former Pastor Carl Lentz Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture