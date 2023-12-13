'The Voice' Recap: 5 Season 24 Finalists Announced on Semi-Finals Results Show

NBC/Trae Patton TV

In a new episode, four artists will be announced safe and automatically sent to the Finals, while the remaining five singers will have to compete for one last spot in Finals through Instant Save.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - The voting results for the Live Semi-Finals were unveiled in the Tuesday, December 12 episode of "The Voice". Four artists would be announced safe and automatically sent to season 24 Finals, while the remaining five singers would have to compete for one last spot in Finals through Instant Save.

Coach Niall Horan kicked off the night by hitting the stage to sing the title track from his new album "The Show". He joined forces with fellow coach John Legend, who played piano and contributed his vocals to the song.

Later, host Carson Daly invited the Top 9 artists to the stage before he revealed the first finalist. Before the announcement, Team Niall's Huntley reminded people that "everything shall pass." Team John's Lila Forde, meanwhile, said that it was an honor to be on the show. As for Team Reba McEntire's Jordan Rainer, she expressed gratitude towards the people in Oklahoma who have been supporting her. The first artist to advance to the Finals was Lila.

Reba then told Carson that she's both nervous and excited that night. Niall, meanwhile, pointed out that song choice was an important part in the competition. Gwen Stefani, on the other hand, gushed over her bond with her one and only remaining artist, BIAS. John noted that this season has made it "the best season" he's been involved in.

As for BIAS, he thanked America and his coach Gwen for giving him an opportunity to express himself as an artist. Mac Royals from Team Reba showed love for his fans, while his teammate Ruby Leigh said that she's grateful for the experience and opportunity given to her despite being from a small town. It was later time for more results with Carson naming Huntley and Ruby as the next singers making it to the Finals.

John returned to the stage for a special performance of "What Christmas Means to Me" from his holiday album "A Legendary Christmas" before the commentary session picked up. Mara Justin from Team Niall said she's grateful that she could show her growth on the show and promised to show a softer side of herself if she's voted to the Finale. Team Reba's Jacquie Roar sent a loving message for her daughters, with Nini Iris gushing over his coach Niall for teaching her to be a great storyteller. Carson then revealed that Mara would join Huntley, Ruby and Lila in the Finale.

For the Instant Save, Nini sang "Mad World" and BIAS opted for "Go Rest High on That Mountain". Jacquie Roar took the stage to sing "Alone," Jordan went with "I Don't Dance", while Mac performed "I Wanna Know".

After the live voting window ended, Carson finally revealed that the fifth and final spot in Finale went to Jacquie. That means Reba and Niall have two artists each, while John has one artist who will compete in season 24 Finale next week.

