Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Instagram Celebrity

The Migos member is spotted enjoying a cozy chat with the glamorous model at Kanye West's album listening party, just a few days after his estranged wife confirmed their split.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset seemingly has no problem moving on from Cardi B following their split. The newly-single rapper appeared ready to mingle just a few days after his estranged wife confirmed their split, hanging out with model London Perry at Kanye West's album listening party.

In photos circulating online from the bash in Miami on Tuesday, December 12, the Migos member looked in great spirits as he greeted the glamorous model. They looked cozy together, smiling as they chatted to one another. After chatting with the model, Offset reportedly led her through the crowd at the star-studded event.

For the outing, Offset wore a black hoodie and stylish sunglasses. As for London, who boasts nearly 15k followers on Instagram and often treats her followers to her sexy pictures, she dressed to impress in a green and black leather jacket, worn over a white bodycon dress. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton handbag and wore her hair in loose curls which were parted in the middle.

At the album listening party, Offset appeared on the stage with fellow artists, such as Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk and Freddie Gibbs, who are all featured on Ye's new album.

Cardi confirmed her split from Offset on Sunday night while she was on Instagram Live. She told her viewers, "I've been single for a minute now." Remaining optimistic, she added, "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."

Cardi's confirmation came after they unfollowed each other on social media. Offset was also alleged by Blueface to have slept with his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, though the "Ric Flair Drip" emcee vehemently denied it.

Offset appeared to subtly respond to the infidelity rumors in his recent Instagram post. On Monday, he uploaded a series of photos from his performance at the In The Mix event. Along with the snaps, he wrote in the caption of the post, "Elevation is [a key emoji]."

You can share this post!