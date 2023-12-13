 

Emmy-Winning and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Andre Braugher Died After Brief Illness

Emmy-Winning and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Andre Braugher Died After Brief Illness
Cover Images/Adam Nemser
Celebrity

The actor, who was also known for his roles on 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Men of a Certain Age', passed away on Monday, December 11 at 61 years old.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andre Braugher has sadly passed away. The two-time Emmy winner, who starred on TV series such as "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Men of a Certain Age", died on Monday, December 11 at age 61.

His longtime publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday. The representative said the actor died after a brief illness, but did not share further details of his illness and funeral arrangement plans.

Braugher was known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the police procedural comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", which he starred on since the first season in 2013 until it ended its run after eight seasons in 2021. For his role on the critically-acclaimed series, he received numerous nominations, including four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and won two Critics' Choice Television Awards.

  Editors' Pick

Braugher, who was born in Chicago, was also known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton on the police drama series "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1993-1999) and used car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. on the comedy-drama series "Men of a Certain Age" (2009-2011). He also had supporting roles in films such as "Glory" (1989), "Primal Fear" (1996), "City of Angels" (1998), "Frequency" (2000), "Duets" (2000), "Poseidon" (2006), "The Mist" (2007), "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007), "Salt" (2010), "The Gambler" (2014) and "She Said" (2022).

Throughout his career that spanned over three decades, Braugher bagged a total of 11 Emmy nominations. He won one of his two Emmy Awards for his role on "Homicide: Life on the Street" and another for his portrayal of a leader of a heist crew on miniseries "Thief" (2006). He also had a role on Shondaland mystery drama series "The Residence", which will be released on Netflix posthumously.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, whom he had been married to since 1991, and three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John. Brabson also appeared on "Homicide: Life on the Street".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

'The Voice' Recap: 5 Season 24 Finalists Announced on Semi-Finals Results Show
Latest News
Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink
  • Dec 13, 2023

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
  • Dec 13, 2023

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender
  • Dec 13, 2023

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Most Read
Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing
Celebrity

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset, Says She's Afraid to Admit Their Marriage Fell Apart

Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset, Says She's Afraid to Admit Their Marriage Fell Apart

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kylie Jenner Joined by Mom Kris in Supporting BF Timothee Chalamet at 'Wonka' L.A. Premiere

Kylie Jenner Joined by Mom Kris in Supporting BF Timothee Chalamet at 'Wonka' L.A. Premiere