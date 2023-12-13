Emmy-Winning and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Andre Braugher Died After Brief Illness

Cover Images/Adam Nemser Celebrity

The actor, who was also known for his roles on 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Men of a Certain Age', passed away on Monday, December 11 at 61 years old.

AceShowbiz - Andre Braugher has sadly passed away. The two-time Emmy winner, who starred on TV series such as "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Men of a Certain Age", died on Monday, December 11 at age 61.

His longtime publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday. The representative said the actor died after a brief illness, but did not share further details of his illness and funeral arrangement plans.

Braugher was known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the police procedural comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", which he starred on since the first season in 2013 until it ended its run after eight seasons in 2021. For his role on the critically-acclaimed series, he received numerous nominations, including four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and won two Critics' Choice Television Awards.

Braugher, who was born in Chicago, was also known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton on the police drama series "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1993-1999) and used car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. on the comedy-drama series "Men of a Certain Age" (2009-2011). He also had supporting roles in films such as "Glory" (1989), "Primal Fear" (1996), "City of Angels" (1998), "Frequency" (2000), "Duets" (2000), "Poseidon" (2006), "The Mist" (2007), "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007), "Salt" (2010), "The Gambler" (2014) and "She Said" (2022).

Throughout his career that spanned over three decades, Braugher bagged a total of 11 Emmy nominations. He won one of his two Emmy Awards for his role on "Homicide: Life on the Street" and another for his portrayal of a leader of a heist crew on miniseries "Thief" (2006). He also had a role on Shondaland mystery drama series "The Residence", which will be released on Netflix posthumously.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, whom he had been married to since 1991, and three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John. Brabson also appeared on "Homicide: Life on the Street".

