Jennifer Garner Shares Her Approach on Dealing With Mom Guilt
INSTARimages/Roger Wong
The '13 Going on 30 Actress', who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, admits that working moms can easily get 'freaked out' because they don't spend much time with their kids.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner thinks it's easy to get "freaked out" by mom guilt. The 51-year-old actress, who has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, tries to remain philosophical about her parental responsibilities.

The movie star told Access Hollywood, "Working moms get such a bad ... we get all freaked out because we're told constantly, 'You have 18 summers,' 'You have this much time,' 'Time is fleeting' and it makes you panic. So, if you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just like, 'I can't be a mom because I'm also working, and I'm supposed to be guilty all the time' ... you better just lean into wherever you are any day."

Jennifer's approach has actually been inspired by her own mom. She shared, "My mom has always said to me, 'You're their mom forever, don't worry you can do your job. You're their mom forever. I wish I had worked, I would have been a better mom. Your kids are going to be so proud of you.' "

Earlier this year, Jennifer admitted that her kids prefer Ben's movies to her own. The actress revealed that her children hate seeing her upset, even when it's in a film. She told Allure, "They don't mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom. They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don't really want to see me in a romantic thing."

Jennifer also confessed to initially putting too much pressure on her kids. She shared, "We didn't have the eyes on us that our kids have. I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn't have a shot. She couldn't have a free thought, I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."

