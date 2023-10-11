Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration

INSTARimages.com/Cover Images Music

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo feels inspired by Tate McRae. The "Vampire" hitmaker has revealed that her upcoming tour has been influenced by her showbiz pal. Olivia, who released her latest album, "Guts", in September, told PEOPLE, "I have been trying to go to as many shows as I can."

"I went to my friend Tate McRae's show last night, and it was so much fun," the 20-year-old singer said. "She's such an incredible dancer, such an incredible singer/songwriter. It got me very excited to start playing my songs for crowds. But every concert is different, and I'm trying to collect as much information as I can."

Olivia is also excited to perform at some of the world's most famous music venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York City. The award-winning star shared, "It's every artist's dream to get to play these iconic venues, like Madison Square Garden, The Forum and all these awesome places. I feel incredibly lucky and grateful for the opportunity. The energy of a show of that size is so infectious, and it's just so cool how music can unite a group of people for a few hours like that. It's really special."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously confessed to being an "oversharer." The singer admitted that she can be too open and honest at times, especially in her songwriting. She told NME, "I've always been such an oversharer. I'll tell my Uber driver all of my deepest traumas and insecurities, and so I just think songwriting for me is an extension of that aspect of my personality. I've never really been so terrified of people learning about the intimate parts of myself, I think that's what makes songwriting so special."

