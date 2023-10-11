 

Chef Michael Chiarello's Family and Doctors Don't Know What Caused His Fatal Allergic Reaction

Chef Michael Chiarello's Family and Doctors Don't Know What Caused His Fatal Allergic Reaction
The celebrity chef was confirmed to have passed away after being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, but the allergen remains unknown.

AceShowbiz - The mystery surrounding Michael Chiarello's sudden passing may be buried with him. The celebrity chef died following an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, but no one knows what the allergen was.

Addressing Chiarello's fatal allergic reaction, his company has said in a new statement that neither doctors nor the chef's family have an answer to the question. "The doctors don't know what caused the allergic reaction and neither does the family," a representative for Gruppo Chiarello tells PEOPLE. "They may never know."

Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, CEO and founder of the Food Allergy Institute, tells PEOPLE that a person being unaware of a life-threatening allergy later in life "is rare but it does happen." The doctor, who did not treat Chiarello, explains, "Two-thirds of adults with food anaphylaxis develop the disease after 18 years of age."

The medical director of pediatric pulmonology, clinical immunology and allergy at Miller Children's Hospital in Long Beach, Calif. also notes that "several factors make allergic reactions worse" including autoimmune diseases, blood pressure medications and erectile dysfunction medications. "Having several factors combined at once during a small food allergen exposure can result in a life-threatening event," says Dr. Randhawa.

Dr. Randhawa says that an autopsy report could "identify the general groups of foods to which he might have had a reaction." A representative for Chiarello, however, has not confirmed if an autopsy is being conducted following his shocking death.

Chiarello, who was known for hosting "Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello", died at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California on October 6. Confirming Michael's death, his company said in a statement, "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts," the message added. "His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors." He was 61 years old.

