'Legally Blonde' TV Prequel Officially Ordered at Amazon, Developed by Reese Witherspoon

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios TV

Amazon Prime Video brings back fan-favorite character Elle Woods, delving into her high school years in an exciting new prequel series with the original lead involved as the producer.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prime Video is set to charm audiences with a trip down memory lane, as it orders "Elle", a prequel series centered on Elle Woods, the iconic character from the "Legally Blonde" films. Reese Witherspoon, who famously portrayed Elle Woods and continues to be a significant force behind the franchise, made the announcement herself during Amazon's upfront presentation. Taking the stage in full Elle Woods costume, alongside Bruiser the chihuahua, Witherspoon expressed her excitement for the series.

"I truly couldn't be more excited about this series!" Witherspoon said. "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!"

Currently titled "Elle", the series promises to explore the formative high school years that shaped Elle Woods into the character beloved by audiences worldwide. Set in the 1990s, the prequel will delve into her life experiences, providing fans with a deeper understanding of her journey before she famously heads to Harvard Law. The show is spearheaded by Laura Kittrell, recognized for her work on "High School" and "Insecure".

Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, is also heavily involved in the project. Together with Kittrell, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt, the team aims to bring Elle's backstory to life for Prime Video's global audience.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, described Elle Woods as "one of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history," and expressed honor in presenting her origin story to viewers worldwide.

The original "Legally Blonde" movie, released in 2001, became an instant cultural phenomenon, boosting Witherspoon to superstardom. Fans have since been treated to a sequel, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde", in 2003, as well as a direct-to-video spinoff, "Legally Blondes", in 2009. A third installment, co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, is also reportedly in the works.

As anticipation builds, viewers eagerly await the casting announcement for the teenage Elle. In the meantime, fan excitement is palpable as they prepare to revisit the beloved character's early years. Get ready for a vibrant, heartwarming, and inspiring trip back to high school with Elle Woods!