Prince William Mad Over Conspiracy Theories Regarding His Cancer-Stricken Wife Kate Middleton

A royal insider claimed that the Prince of Wales was 'upset and angry' over the gossip surrounding the Princess of Wales, who was later forced to reveal her cancer diagnosis in a public video.

AceShowbiz - Prince William was "furious" over the conspiracy theories and rumors regarding his wife Kate Middleton. A royal insider claimed that the Prince of Wales was "upset and angry" over the gossip surrounding the Princess of Wales.

"William is strong-minded, stubborn sometimes," royal correspondent Valentine Low told PEOPLE. "That, and his emphasis on family life, will give him the backbone and strength to get through this."

The new report came after Prince William shared a new update on wife Kate after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. When asked by a member of the public during a royal engagement on Friday, May 10, William said that the mom of three is "doing well."

During his visit to St. Mary's Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly in southwest England, he also talked about his and Kate's children, George, Charlotte and Louis. "The children are very jealous that I am here… Maybe we might come later in the year," William divulged.

Kate announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer after a planned abdominal surgery. "I am well and getting stronger every day," Kate said in the video message. A Kensington Palace spokesperson also said that the Duchess of Cambridge began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" in late February.

Before Kate opened up about her health issues, Kate was laying low. That prompted people to come up with conspiracy theories and rumors. Some suggested that social media users accused the royal of undergoing a more serious surgery. Others thought her disappearance had something to do with William's alleged affair with British aristocrat Rose Hanbury, who denied the rumors. Some also questioned if she's still alive.

Kate sparked even more concern when she released an edited picture of herself. In the said picture, Kate was seen posing with her kids to celebrate Mother's Day in the U.K.