Sharna Burgess Says It's 'Tough' Upon Learning That She Wasn't Invited to Return to 'DWTS'

The Australian pro dancer says she learned she wouldn’t be receiving an invite when her co-stars began getting calls to return while her phone remained silent.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharna Burgess has expressed her disappointment for not getting asked back to "Dancing with the Stars". The pro dancer said it was "tough" knowing her friends got return calls for the show's season 32 while she didn't.

The 38-year-old opened up about the matter when speaking to her beau Brian Austin Green in their new iHeart Radio podcast "Old-Ish". She said, "Last season I was supposed to come back but Zane was only eight weeks old… It just felt like I needed to sit in motherhood with Zane... It was always, 'I want to come back next year,' and 'Of course, we love you, we'll always have you.' "

"Because it was such a shock, because I wasn't expecting it, it was tough," the Australian native, who welcome to her and Brian's first child together in June last year, confessed. "It's not the first time. My last five years on the show have been rocky - not because of the show."

"I love the show deeply, but we had a new executive producer come in, I think five years ago now. I had just won with Bobby Bones and he decided to not bring me back," she further lamented. "There's a lot of speculation as to why."

Sharna went on to spill a celebrity partner that she didn't enjoy working with. "They had me back the following season and I had a partner that was really difficult - and not say too much because I don't want to - I wasn't able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened," she said of Jesse Metcalfe, her partner for season 29. "That was rocky and we were eliminated very quickly."

Sharna was partnered with Brian for "DWTS" season 30, but she said it wasn't easy since people focused more on their relationship. "The same executive producer who's no longer there, I did not love what he did with the show," she said. "Hearing from people around that they were genuinely trying to just have this spotlight on our relationship, not his neurological stuff, not his experience, not our working through this together, but to almost say our relationship was the issue with the dancing in some way."

"I did text someone at that time and was like, 'Hey this isn't what we signed up for," she went on recalling. "If this is what you want for us, you just have to eliminate us because we can’t do this.’ And we were quickly eliminated after that."

