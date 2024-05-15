Moms of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Reveal Bullying and Sexual Harassment Following Resignations

Instagram Celebrity

Mother of pageant queens Noelia Voigt and UmaSofia Srivastava sit down for a television interview on 'Good Morning America' to share the stories behind their daughters' sudden resignations that came one after another.

AceShowbiz - The mothers of former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt and former Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava recently opened up on "Good Morning America" about their daughters' shocking resignation announcements earlier this month. Noelia's mother, Jackeline Voigt, and UmaSofia's mother, Barbara Srivastava, discussed the circumstances that pushed their daughters to step down from their prestigious titles and called for changes within the Miss USA pageant system.

Barbara alleged that UmaSofia experienced mistreatment and missed out on significant opportunities due to the actions of the Miss Teen USA management. She also claimed that her daughter's social media account was monitored and controlled by the pageant authorities. Though Barbara did not delve into specifics, her concerns added to the atmosphere of unease surrounding the pageant's management.

Claiming that the two girls were "ill-treated, abused, bullied and cornered," Barbara said her daughter, besides standing up for herself, also wanted to show her support for Noelia. "She said, 'I cannot stand for this. I need to stand up [for] Noelia,' " Barbara remembered.

Meanwhile, Noelia's resignation on May 6, citing mental health concerns, painted a vivid picture of the struggles the titleholders faced. Jackeline recounted an incident during a Christmas parade where a man made Noelia feel extremely uncomfortable with his inappropriate comments.

According to Jackeline, Noelia was left stressed and distraught, receiving inadequate support from the pageant organization, which only exacerbated her mental health issues. Noelia's resignation letter highlighted her feelings of being unsafe at events and lacking effective handlers.

Quite different from the public statement released on her social media, Noelia's resignation letter informed the organization of her plight, "I was made to feel unsafe at events without an effective handler, and this culminated in being sexually harassed…"

The Miss USA organization has stated its commitment to fostering a supportive environment for all involved but has yet to address the specific allegations made by the titleholders and their families. The statements on their website emphasize a commitment to communication and empathy, urging the community to restore these values.

Both mothers have now called for CEO and President Laylah Rose to step down and for the Miss USA pageant to publicly address and rectify the situation. They also emphasized the necessity of more substantial changes to protect future contestants. Jackeline and Barbara urged potential contestants and their parents to reconsider participating in future pageants, reflecting on the experiences of their own daughters as a cautionary tale.

As the pageant community digests these revelations, it's evident that the road ahead for Miss USA and Teen USA involves significant introspection and perhaps a reevaluation of their operations to ensure the safety and well-being of their titleholders.