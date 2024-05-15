Paris Hilton Faces Backlash Over Her Kids' Car Seat Safety

Instagram Celebrity

Paris Hilton's recent TikTok video featuring her kids in her new mom van has ignited a heated discussion among fans regarding child car seat safety, prompting advice from concerned followers.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton's latest TikTok video showcasing her infant daughter, London, and son, Phoenix, on Mother's Day has sparked a significant online debate about child car seat safety. The socialite, 43, gave fans a glimpse of her children buckled into forward-facing car seats in her new "#SlivingMom van," captioning the video, "Taking the #CutesieCrew to #MothersDay brunch."

However, instead of focusing on the adorable outfits of Phoenix, 1, and London, 6 months, fans zeroed in on the car seats' installation. Many were quick to express concern over the safety of the setup, noting that California highway patrol guidelines recommend that children under 2 years of age should ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall.

Paris Hilton sparks safety concerns after posting a video of her kids in car

"Please hire someone to install car seats," one social media user commented, while another added, "Crazy unsafe. This is wild." Another follower suggested, "Please dble chk the car seat manu's recs on if you can use the latch & belt at the same time. Usually hard no. Also, rear facing until 2ys is usually law."

Despite the flood of critical comments, some fans defended Hilton's setup, pointing out that the children appeared to be "fine" and suggesting that the heiress might have been playing a joke on her followers.

The video also highlighted Hilton's hands-on approach to motherhood. The "Stars Are Blind" singer, who welcomed Phoenix in January 2023 and London in November via surrogate, has been open about her journey and experiences. In fact, Hilton wore a prosthetic baby bump during her surrogate pregnancies to feel what it would be like to be pregnant.

In December 2023, Hilton addressed critics on Twitter and emphasized her full involvement in motherhood after a diaper-changing confession went viral. “I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun,” she tweeted. “In all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it.”

The debate surrounding car seat safety in Hilton's video underscores the importance of adhering to child safety guidelines. While the heiress has yet to respond to the comments on TikTok, the online discussion reflects a broader concern about ensuring the safety and well-being of young children.

As Hilton continues to navigate her journey as a mother alongside husband Carter Reum, her experiences resonate with many, shedding light on the challenges and joys of parenthood in the public eye.