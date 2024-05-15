Bella Hadid Recalls Fighting Over Music With Sister Gigi in First TV Interview

Cover Images/Robert Bell Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid discussed her relationship with sister Gigi Hadid in her first TV interview. When appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday, May 13, the 27-year-old model shared if she's ever fought with her sister.

Bella admitted to host Drew Barrymore that fighting with siblings is "inevitable." She said, "Well, it's inevitable to fight, right? But it's [important] always to know that you're gonna come back from it," adding that they used to butt heads over what music to play.

The Orabella founder pointed out that she and Gigi had a very different music taste. "She was a Swifty. I love Lil Wayne. That was really hard for the school drives. You know what I mean?" she recalled. However, Bella noted that she "can say I’m a hardcore Swifty."

Further talking about their sisterhood, Bella added, "I think that is what's so important about my sister and I going through life. Like we're best friends and have regular sister stuff - like stealing clothes, getting the front seat, you know, like, what music are we gonna listen to?"

She also raved about Gigi's best friend and pop star Taylor Swift. "Taylor is amazing. And she's just the most humble, sweet, adorable human being," she said of the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker. "And then all of a sudden she's a superstar and that's what's interesting about the celebrity thing."

Bella and Gigi have always been known for their sweet sisterhood. Last month, Bella took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute on Gigi's 29th birthday. "Happy birthday princess of genovia I love you so much. 'Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing!" she wrote.

"You inspire me and make me feel strong. Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for," the proud sister continued. "I feel so lucky. You are the best & coolest mama, best sister, best daughter, and best friend. Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky , indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I’m obsessed with you in every single way!"