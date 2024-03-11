'DWTS' Producers Taken Aback by Host Julianne Hough's Diva Behavior

Instagram TV

A new report claims that the two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner recently caused an uproar when she skipped the 'Dancing with the Stars' live tour due to 'personal' scheduling conflict.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Julianne Hough was hired to co-host season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, replacing Tyra Banks. When the producers thought that they'd gotten a humble replacement for the supermodel, a new report claimed that they were surprised by the dancer's offscreen behavior.

"Julianne is so full of herself and producers realize they have another diva on their hands," a source told National Enquirer (via Radar Online). "She's walking around like they need her more than she needs them."

The insider added that the sister of Derek Hough is "picky about her appearance and wardrobe." The source noted that she "has production assistants fetch vegan food and mineral water that has to be the right temperature!"

The new report claimed that Julianne caused an uproar when she skipped the "Dancing with the Stars" live tour due to "personal" scheduling conflict. Of the two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner, the informant went on saying, "She acts like she's above it all. The problem is that no one thinks she's as great as she thinks she is, and viewers say she has a fake smile."

The source further divulged, "But Julianne is a star in her own mind and that's all she cares about. She really needs to appreciate she'd be nothing without the show before she ends up getting her walking papers too!"

In other news related to "DWTS", former contestant Ariana Madix's co-star on Vanderpump Rules" appeared to be jealous of her gig. In a preview for the Bravo show's upcoming episode, Scheana Shay shaded Ariana and the "whirlwind of attention" swirling around her after her ex Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss (Raquel Leviss) was exposed.

"This year, I started taking dance class. I was preparing in case I did get it," Scheana told Lisa Vanderpump. "It was kind of a punch to the gut, for sure."

In a confessional, she added, "I am so happy for her. But I can be happy for her and sad for me at the same time," before adding, "And, like, good for her. She has come such a long way from being my backup dancer."

You can share this post!