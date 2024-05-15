Latto Allegedly Pregnant With Married Boyfriend 21 Savage's Baby

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Big Energy' femcee, who has been rumored having an affair with the British-born rapper, reportedly stopped drinking and smoking weeds abruptly two weeks ago.

AceShowbiz - Latto (formerly Mulatto) is allegedly having a bun in the oven amid persistent romance rumors with 21 Savage. According to multiple people close to the "Big Energy" raptress, she is expecting a child with the married rapper.

Sources tell Media Take Out that Latto stopped drinking and smoking weeds abruptly two weeks ago, sparking speculation among industry insiders that she is pregnant. Moreover, she appeared to hint at her pregnancy and relationship with 21 Savage in her recent Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, May 12, the 25-year-old shared an image of her "Sims" character and wrote, "Update she pregnant." She followed it up with another picture of two different "Sims" characters, but one of them seems to be made up. The made-up male character has short dreadlocks and tattoos, resembling 21 Savage's. She then announced that her video game characters are new parents. "They having a home birth," she wrote over the image.

"Latto's sims being her and 21 is so," one X user commented on her Stories. Another theorized, "Latto over there playing with her pregnant sims character, and the baby daddy looks like 21 Savage [laughing emoji]. The closest we gonna get of her posting him lol."

Latto and 21 Savage's allegedly affair dated back to 2020. Rumors first swirled that he was secretly in a relationship with Latto after both of them posted an Instagram Story from the same tropical location, prompting a speculation that he had split from his wife Keyanna Joseph.

Latto has vehemently denied that she was in a romantic relationship with 21 Savage, but she fueled the dating rumors after she got a new tattoo of the name "Sheyaa" inked behind her ear in red in February 2023. 21 Savage's birth name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

When people linked her new tattoo to her alleged romance with 21 Savage, the "Big Energy" femcee doubled down on her denial. "No I've said I'm not plenty times," she responded to a fan's question later in the same month.

Last September, rumors emerged that Keyanna decided to end their marriage because of 21 Savage's alleged affair with Latto. The pair have two children together. He married his longtime sweetheart after the birth of their second child.