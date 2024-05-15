Noah Cyrus Wishes Mom Tish Happy Birthday, Fuels Reconciliation Rumor After Mother's Day Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

As Tish Cyrus turns 57, her youngest daughter Noah shares a heartfelt post amid ongoing family controversies and past romantic entanglements involving Tish's new husband Dominic Purcell.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus, 24, celebrated her mother Tish Cyrus' 57th birthday on May 13 with a nostalgic throwback photo on Instagram. The picture featured a young Noah smiling brightly as she hugged her mother, who was holding a lit birthday cake. Noah simply captioned the post, "happy birthday mom."

This warm gesture came amid ongoing family drama involving the Cyruses. Rumors of estrangement have been circulating ever since Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus finalized their divorce in 2022. These tensions escalated following Tish's 2023 marriage to actor Dominic Purcell, a relationship complicated by allegations that Noah and Purcell had previously dated casually.

Noah, who also honored her mom on Mother's Day recently, seemingly addressed these rumors directly. When an Instagram commenter asked, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with," Noah responded bluntly, "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c***. just for a lil bit. great thanks."

The controversy reached a peak when Noah skipped Tish and Purcell's wedding in August 2023. Instead of attending with her siblings Miley Cyrus, Brandi, and Trace, Noah was notably absent, choosing instead to represent her father by wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt and posting pictures from a local Walmart. This decision intensified speculation around the mother-daughter relationship.

Despite this, there are signs of reconciliation. Sources close to the family have revealed that Noah and Tish are "working on communication" and have sought therapy to address their issues. Tish also expressed a desire to make amends, stating that she hopes to put the drama behind them. She admitted that while there are "definitely issues" in her marriage to Purcell, she is growing through the challenges and learning to navigate their differences.

Overall, while the Cyrus family continues to face public scrutiny and personal challenges, Noah's birthday post to her mother suggests a potential for healing and moving forward. As the family navigates these complex relationships, their love and commitment to each other remain a core aspect of their dynamic.