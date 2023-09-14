Tyrese Gibson Insists He Didn't 'Disrespect' DJ Envy and His Wife Despite Couple's Allegation

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Fast and Furious' star pulls up some receipts after the 'Breakfast Club' co-host said he 'blocked' him because he didn't 'respect' the way the actor spoke to his wife.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson has vehemently denied allegations leveled at him by DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey. The Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast and Furious" film series was accused of sending "disrespectful" texts to Gia, but he insisted he didn't do such a thing.

The 44-year-old shared his side of the story through an Instagram video posted on Monday, September 11. In the 22-minute clip, the actor shared, "I've lost a little sleep since I've been home about a man accusing me of disrespecting his wife, as he said."

"Charlamagne saying, 'What did he say?' I was wondering too. What did I say? So of course, you know, he beautiful thing about the iMessage, the iCloud, [is] it gives you an opportunity to recall text messages," he added. "I don't see nothing in the text messages directly into Envy or directly into his wife where I disrespected him or her."

Tyrese then referenced his prior "psych meds" issues, noting that it's "not even in my character to disrespect any man, specifically his wife." He also showed the date of an alleged group text with DJ Envy and his wife, as well as a one-on-one text thread with the latter.

During Tyrese's appearance on "The Breakfast Club", DJ Envy told the actor that he "blocked" him because he didn't "respect" the way the actor talked to people. The podcast host continued, "I didn’t want to see Tyrese as that. That's not the man that was my brother."

"I never had a conversation with you because I never wanted to see you like that," the disc jockey, real name RaaShaun Casey, further elaborated. "The person who spoke to my wife during that time with the texts, I didn't like that. And I wanted to remember Tyrese as a brother who helped my relationship, not the Tyrese that I was going through [it with]."

On Tuesday, DJ Envy and Gia reacted to Tyrese's video. They admitted that the "Fast X" star helped them fix their marriage when DJ Envy had an affair. However, Gia claimed Tyrese "crossed" the line in their friendship.

"I felt like he was extremely demanding of my time and attention, where if I didn't give him my time and my attention, he would get very angry, get very upset," she alleged. "There was flirting and inappropriate compliments, for a woman who's married. ... Very clear lines were crossed."

"I just don't like to be called a liar," DJ Envy then chimed in. "And when somebody says, 'I got receipts, I got receipts,' I'm like, no, you spoke to my wife.' "

