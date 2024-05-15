Lady GaGa's Ex-Fiance Taylor Kinney Marries Ashley Cruger in Intimate Ceremony

Celebrity

'Chicago Fire' star Taylor Kinney has tied the knot with model Ashley Cruger in low-key nuptials, nearly a decade after calling off his engagement with 'Bad Romance' hitmaker Lady GaGa.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Kinney, best known for his role as Lt. Kelly Severide on the hit NBC drama "Chicago Fire", recently married model Ashley Cruger in a small, private ceremony in Chicago. The 42-year-old actor and his 26-year-old bride have been together since 2022, making their relationship public on Instagram last year.

The couple's ceremony took place on April 30, shortly after Kinney wrapped shooting Season 12 of "Chicago Fire". Representatives confirmed that the event was intimate, with only close friends and family in attendance.

The pair hadn't publicly discussed their relationship in great detail but frequently shared glimpses of their lives together on social media, including a sweet kissing selfie during their Easter celebration in April 2023.

Taylor Kinney posts a picture of Ashley Cruger on Instagram

Prior to meeting Cruger, Kinney was famously engaged to global pop singer Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta. The former couple began dating in July 2011 after meeting on the set of Gaga's music video for "You and I." They became engaged in February 2015 but called off their engagement a year later due to their busy schedules.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has moved on and been in a relationship with 46-year-old entrepreneur Michael Polansky since the end of 2019. She has often described Polansky as the "love of my life," and they became Instagram official in February 2020.

Gaga has recently been seen sparking engagement rumors once again with strategically covered ring fingers and flashy jewelry during outings with Polansky, though nothing has been confirmed.

Kinney's wedding to Cruger brings a new chapter in his personal life, coinciding with his return to "Chicago Fire" for its current season. After taking a hiatus from the show, Kinney reappeared in a steamy shower scene during the season premiere, which featured a six-month time jump.

The marriage represents a fresh start for Kinney, who seems to have found happiness with Cruger after his high-profile split from Lady Gaga. As fans celebrate Kinney's nuptials, they can look forward to more riveting drama on "Chicago Fire", where he continues to captivate audiences.