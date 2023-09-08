Alabama Barker Praises 'Best Dad' Travis After Receiving Heartwarming Note

Instagram Celebrity

After receiving a sweet message on a Post-It from her drummer father, the former 'Meet the Barkers' star treats social media users to a look at the note and shares her response.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker could not help but shower her father with praise for his sweet gesture. After receiving a heartwarming note from Travis Barker, the former "Meet the Barkers" star gushed over the Blink-182 drummer for being the "best dad."

The 17-year-old star, whom Travis has with Shanna Moakler, did not shy away from sharing her compliment for her father via social media. Making use of Instagram Story, she uploaded a photo of a Post-It note which was written by Travis. A sweet message on the paper read, "You are my everything." Over the snap, she responded by writing, "Your [sic] truly the best dad @travisbarker."

Travis' sweet note for Alabama came up after his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian went under the knife to save the couple's first child together. That same day, Travis showed his gratitude on X, formerly known as Twitter. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support," he penned in a tweet. He went on to spill, "Tour resumes Friday."

Aside from Travis, Kourtney shared her thoughts after having a successful surgery. In an Instagram post, she wrote a lengthy caption that read, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum further voiced her appreciation for Travis by writing, "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock." She did not forget to thank her mother Kris Jenner, "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

In the same post, Kourtney discussed the surgery. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she admitted. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," the series regular of "The Kardashians" pointed out. She then concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

You can share this post!