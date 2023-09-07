 

Kourtney Kardashian 'Forever Grateful' That Her Baby Is Safe After Having Urgent Fetal Surgery

When revealing the urgent family matter, the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also says she's 'eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards.'

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has finally revealed the family emergency that forced Travis Barker to leave Blink-182's tour in Europe. On Wednesday, September 6, "The Kardashians" star divulged that she had urgent fetal surgery to save their unborn baby's life.

Making use of Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of her and Travis' hands intertwined. She began her caption, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she added. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

  Editors' Pick

Kourtney went on to gush, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Travis himself expressed his gratitude via X, formerly Twitter. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well," he penned. "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The announcement arrived after Travis and Kourtney were spotted leaving a hospital together on September 2. The 47-year-old and his spouse were seen walking out of the medical center in Los Angeles area as they headed into a black SUV. The couple was joined by a security guard.

