 

Justin Bieber and Diddy Join Forces in Studio for Upcoming Collaboration 'Moments'

A few days ahead of their single release, the 'Beauty and a Beat' singer and the 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper appear joyful in a video documenting them working together in a studio.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs have joined forces in a studio for a new collaboration. A few days ahead of the release of their collaborative single "Moments", the "Beauty and a Beat" singer and the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper were spotted working together for the song.

On Thursday, September 7, the 53-year-old hip-hop artist treated his devotees to a glimpse of him and Justin working together in the studio. The spitter uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram page.

In the clip, Justin could be seen recording his voice while Diddy was hyping him up in an adjacent room. The "Coming Home" rapper appeared joyful as he put both of his hands up in the air and clapped several times.

Near the end of the footage, a black screen appeared with a red message that read, "The Love Album," making a reference to Diddy's album wherein his and Justin's collaboration is set to be featured. The clip further showed red graphics of "Off the grid" and "9-15-23."

Along with the video, Diddy wrote in the caption of the post, "@JustinBieber has become one of the biggest superstars in the world!" He went on to recall, "I met him when he was playing his guitar outside on the street."

The "Last Night" rapper further expressed, "I'm honored to call him a dear friend and a brother. I never had the chance to work with him until now! God is the greatest!!" He additionally spilled, "This song is called MOMENTS! Available only on THE LOVE ALBUM: OFF THE GRID! SEPTEMBER 15TH. LINK IN BIO TO PRE-SAVE NOW!"

The behind-the-scenes video came up a few weeks after Diddy announced that he collaborated with Justin for one of his songs on his upcoming album. In August, he released a teaser of his project via Instagram. The clip featured Justin and other famous artists including 21 Savage and The Weeknd.

Along with the footage, the "Act Bad" spitter revealed in the caption of the post, "I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid September 15, 2023 R B is alive! LOVE #OTG."

