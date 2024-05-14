Drake Allegedly Paid $150K for Dirt on Kendrick Lamar Only to Be Fed a 'Lie'

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

Atlanta rapper Coolee Bravo, who is said to be Kendrick associate, mocks 'dumb' Drake for thinking that he could get dirt on the 'Not Like Us' spitter from one of his homies.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake apparently went to great lengths in his back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar. The Canadian superstar reportedly paid an Atlanta rapper to get dirt on his rival, but was apparently finessed.

According to Coolee Bravo, who is said to be Kendrick associate, Drake approached one his homies before the release of "Family Matters" and offered $150,000 in exchange for some damaging information about his nemesis and his longtime partner Whitney Alford. Coolee said he took the money, but fed the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker with a "lie."

"Oh, hell yeah. That ain't discreet. I can talk about this s**t all [day]," Coolee said during a recent stream on Discord. "This b***h a** n***a Drake sent some n***as to Atlanta not knowing..... See this is why I say Kendrick f**ked him up. Kendrick's power trickled down to me. [Drake] tried to come down here and get some n***as some money for information on Kendrick."

He continued, "Now mind you, I can't get no information on Kendrick because I'm only tied to his friend named 'L.' 'L' is actually on the timeline with us. 'L' got less followers than me. People are so dumb they don't realize it's people with like 100 followers or like 5K followers that's actually related to this s**t. His sister is on f***ing Twitter. All of us are on Twitter, they just looking at me because I got so many followers."

"I said, 'Bro, y'all n***as don't really understand what's happening.' " Coolee recounted, "So, they come to me. They try to get one of my little homies $150K... No, they try to get $100K, right? So, I say, 'What they asking for?' "

He went on sharing, "They say, 'They wanna know something about Kendrick.' I said, 'Kendrick ain't from Atlanta or f**king Chicago so what the f**k are they asking?' They said, 'What do you know about Whitney?' I said, 'Whitney who? My girl?' 'Cause my girl named Whitney. They said, 'Nah, Kendrick's girl.' "

"Whitney is up there with him. That's a bombshell, they don't know that. Drake talking all that s**t about, 'Why you live in New York?' I said, 'Oh, they stupid. Take the money, I'ma tell them a lie' [...] I told them Kendrick was at f**king L.A. still. They gave me the money and I gave $50,000 to my n***as," Coolee, who allegedly has beef with one of Drake's alleged ghostwriters named "Beam", continued.

Mocking "dumb" Drake for trying to get intel from one of Kendrick's homies, Coolee said, " 'Family [Matters]' came out and we laughed. I said, 'That n***a's stupid.' So while Drake was talking about bait, n***a, we got your money and you ain't even get nothing. You didn't get no information, you dumb a** n***a. Drake is dumb, bruh. He's a Canadian n***a trying to get information from black Americans from the hood. That n***a's stupid."

"That's why Kendrick said, 'You came back with no receipts.' I should have asked for 200! That n***a went and put out 'Family [Matters]' and that's when Kendrick smoked his a**. He thinks n***as gonna tell on him for money," he added.

On "Family Matters", Drake accuses Kendrick of physically abusing his fiancee Whitney. He raps, "When you put your hands on your girl is it self-defense, 'cause she's bigger than you/ Your back is up against the curb, you digging for dirt, you should be digging for proof."

The song is a response to Kendrick's diss track aimed at Drizzy titled "6:16 In LA". His latest diss track in his beef with Drake, "Not Like Us", recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.