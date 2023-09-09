Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock managed to avoid jail time in her Oklahoma drug case. It was unveiled that the "Crazy in Love" star has been sentenced to four years probation after entering a guilty plea.

According to Urban Islandz, the 23-year-old has pleaded guilty to charges of "possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and possession with the intent to distribute." The judge was subsequently sentenced to four years probation for each of the charges.

In addition, Chrisean must complete 120 hours of community service at a homeless shelter, which will end on March 15, 2027. She's also required to not violate any state, tribal, federal government, or municipal ordinances as part of the terms of her probation. Not stopping there, Chrisean must pay a $991 fine to the District Attorney's office.

Chrisean's legal trouble made headlines in July. At that time, it was reported that was wanted in the state of Oklahoma. Blueface's ex-girlfriend, however, denied the reports, saying, "I am not wanted. They just wanted some f**king money... I'm gonna give it to 'em."

The judge's decision wasn't the only thing that Chrisean might be grateful for. Earlier this month, the "Baddies South" star gave birth to her and Blueface's first child together, Chrisean Malone."

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, September 3, she wrote, "Let's welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone named after his mommy." The first-time mom added a blue heart and a shooting star emoji.

Chrisean was quickly showered with congratulatory messages from her followers, including 50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link who simply commented, "Congratulations!!" Another gave a positive response to the baby's name, saying, "Well I love the name and he's your son and u get to name home what u want."

