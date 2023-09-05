 

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Celebrity

The 46-year-old Yeezy designer is all smiles on his way back from the Electric Picnic Festival, which takes place in Stradbally Hall in the country to support his friend Steve Lacy.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West took a trip to Ireland after he was photographed doing an NSFW act in Venice with his wife Bianca Censori. The Chicago rapper boarded a private plane at Dublin Airport on Saturday, September 2.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Yeezy designer was all smiles on his way back from the Electric Picnic Festival, which took place in Stradbally Hall over the weekend. He watched his friend Steve Lacy's performance before leaving the country.

During his return trip, Ye opted for a black scarf wrapped around his head along with a matching coat and pants. He completed her look with a pendant necklace around his neck.

His new sighting came after he and his wife Bianca were banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company's vessels after the rapper flashed his bare butt on board and did an obscene behavior during a boat ride in Italy with his wife. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi told Daily Mail Australia, "The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

A third person with the couple "obstructed the captain's view" into the back of the boat. They continued, "We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats."

Ye made headlines after he flashed onlookers in neighboring boats while riding the river taxi in Venice's famed canals. The pair also sparked speculations that they were engaged in sexual act in public as his 28-year-old wife was pictured crouching down in front of Ye inside the boat.

Previous report claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was "desperately embarrassed and worried" by his pantless antics. However, another source claimed that the reality TV star would only be concerned if it's related to their co-parenting of their four kids.

The 42-year-old star reportedly saw Ye's crack slip as an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. The source added that Kim wishes him and Bianca the best as they continue to enjoy their Italian getaway.

