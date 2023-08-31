Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Despite a previous report, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder allegedly is not concerned by her rapper ex-husband's headline-making acts with his wife Bianca Censori.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian couldn't care less about her ex-husband Kanye West's wardrobe mishap in Italy. Despite a previous report, the SKIMS founder allegedly wasn't concerned by the rapper's headline-making acts with his wife Bianca Censori.

Sources told TMZ on Wednesday, August 30 that Kim wasn't keeping up with Ye and his personal business. The news outlet noted that the reality TV star would only be concerned if it's related to their co-parenting of their four kids.

The 42-year-old star reportedly saw Ye's crack slip as an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. The source added that Kim wishes him and Bianca the best as they continue to enjoy their Italian getaway.

Prior to this, it was said that Kim was both "embarrassed" and "worried" by the couple's recent outings in the country. A source told The Sun that "The Kardashians" star believed that "something clearly isn't right." It's also said that she didn't know how to "explain it all" to the four kids she shares with the rapper, who often made headlines for his and his wife's daring outfits.

Kim allegedly also commented on the recent pics of the Chicago rapper accidentally exposing his butts during a boat ride with Bianca in Venice. "Kim's been so worried about pics that have come out with Bianca - like how will she explain it all to the kids?" the source claimed. "She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right."

The insider added, "It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it. It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it."

Ye recently made headlines when he flashed onlookers. Meanwhile, some people assumed that it wasn't a simple wardrobe malfunction as they believed that the "Gold Digger" emcee and the Yeezy architectural designer were engaged in a sexual act in public. In pictures from their boat ride, Bianca appeared to crouch down in front of the rapper, who had his bare bottom exposed.

You can share this post!