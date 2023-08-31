 

Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

Despite a previous report, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder allegedly is not concerned by her rapper ex-husband's headline-making acts with his wife Bianca Censori.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian couldn't care less about her ex-husband Kanye West's wardrobe mishap in Italy. Despite a previous report, the SKIMS founder allegedly wasn't concerned by the rapper's headline-making acts with his wife Bianca Censori.

Sources told TMZ on Wednesday, August 30 that Kim wasn't keeping up with Ye and his personal business. The news outlet noted that the reality TV star would only be concerned if it's related to their co-parenting of their four kids.

The 42-year-old star reportedly saw Ye's crack slip as an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. The source added that Kim wishes him and Bianca the best as they continue to enjoy their Italian getaway.

  Editors' Pick

Prior to this, it was said that Kim was both "embarrassed" and "worried" by the couple's recent outings in the country. A source told The Sun that "The Kardashians" star believed that "something clearly isn't right." It's also said that she didn't know how to "explain it all" to the four kids she shares with the rapper, who often made headlines for his and his wife's daring outfits.

Kim allegedly also commented on the recent pics of the Chicago rapper accidentally exposing his butts during a boat ride with Bianca in Venice. "Kim's been so worried about pics that have come out with Bianca - like how will she explain it all to the kids?" the source claimed. "She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right."

The insider added, "It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it. It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it."

Ye recently made headlines when he flashed onlookers. Meanwhile, some people assumed that it wasn't a simple wardrobe malfunction as they believed that the "Gold Digger" emcee and the Yeezy architectural designer were engaged in a sexual act in public. In pictures from their boat ride, Bianca appeared to crouch down in front of the rapper, who had his bare bottom exposed.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nick Cannon's Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember Names of Host's 12 Children
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Is 'Embarrassed' by ex Kanye West and Bianca Censori's NSFW Acts in Italy

Kim Kardashian Is 'Embarrassed' by ex Kanye West and Bianca Censori's NSFW Acts in Italy

Kim Kardashian Recites Her Iconic 'Search and Rescue' Quote at Drake's Concert

Kim Kardashian Recites Her Iconic 'Search and Rescue' Quote at Drake's Concert

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black and White in New Marc Jacobs Ad

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black and White in New Marc Jacobs Ad

Kim Kardashian Gets $2.5K 'Life-Saving' MRI Scan

Kim Kardashian Gets $2.5K 'Life-Saving' MRI Scan

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Aug 31, 2023

Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Nick Cannon's Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember Names of Host's 12 Children
  • Aug 31, 2023

Nick Cannon's Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember Names of Host's 12 Children

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper
  • Aug 31, 2023

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons
  • Aug 31, 2023

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer
  • Aug 31, 2023

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Aug 31, 2023

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern