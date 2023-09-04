 

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act
A boating firm has called out the pair for the obscene behavior and banned them from ever boarding one of its boats again after the rapper was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride with his wife.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Censori are banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company's vessels after the rapper flashed his bare butt on board. The boating firm has called out the pair for the obscene behavior and banned them from ever boarding one of its boats again after the 46-year-old was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his wife.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi told Daily Mail Australia, "The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

A third person with the couple "obstructed the captain's view" into the back of the boat. They continued, "We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats."

Controversial Ye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighboring boats while riding the river taxi in Venice's famed canals, while Bianca is regularly seen wearing revealing outfits. And his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is said to be "desperately embarrassed and worried" by his pantless antics. During his bottom-baring outing, Kanye was dressed head-to-toe in his signature black, while Bianca donned a leather trench coat with little to nothing under it.

A source told The Sun, "It's hard for (Kim) because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it. It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it."

Kim and Ye have been co-parenting sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, four, as well as daughters North, 10, and Chicago, five, since their split. The "Jesus Walks" rapper and Bianca, a 28-year-old architectural designer, got "hitched" a non-legally binding ceremony in January, two months after his divorce from Kim was finalized.

