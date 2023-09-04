 

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Show Loved-Up Appearance at U.S. Open

For their sporty date at the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker and his model wife opt for casual and funky attire.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a sporty date at the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Friday night, September 1. The couple was photographed cuddling while cheering on tennis pro Coco Gauff.

For the outing, the "Sorry" hitmaker and the model opted for casual and funky attire. Justin sported a black leather jacket over a white top, denim pants as well as and white, blue and yellow sneakers. He completed his look with a baseball cap featuring white polka dots and pink-framed sunglasses.

As for Hailey, the Rhode founder donned a white sleeveless outfit underneath her own black leather jacket. The model, who sat next to the pop star, looked chic as she had her hair down and parted in the middle.

The couple made sure that they were there for Coco, who was up against Elise Mertens in the third round of the women's grand slam tournament, as they cheered and clapped for the athlete. Coco eventually defeated Elise in three sets -- 3-6 6-3 6-0, and even showed love for the couple as they inspired her to win after the first set.

"I definitely saw who was there. I thought, 'I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber.' I didn't lose a game after I saw that," she told ESPN, according to TMZ. "I was definitely starstruck with Justin Bieber. And then Hailey coming, too. I guess it was a little date night for them which is really cool."

The new sighting came less than a week after Justin showed support to his wife by attending the release of her new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment. He took to his Instagram account to share some photos from the event while writing in the caption, "baby girl with the @rhode@krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE."

Despite his supportive Instagram post, the "Peach" singer landed in hot water for his choice of style for the launch. He wore a matching gray jacket with shorts and paired the sweats with yellow Crocs and a pink trucker hat that he wore backwards. Hailey, meanwhile, went full glam in a red strapless mini dress from Ermanno Scervino, Maison Ernest heels and a Ferragamo bag.

