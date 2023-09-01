 

'Suits' Spin-Off 'Pearson' Lands on Peacock After Original Show's Netflix Success

USA Network
The NBCUniversal streamer has added the short-lived series starring Gina Torres to its service, hoping that the series will repeat the success 'Suits' brought to Netflix.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Suits" spin-off "Pearson" is moving to Peacock. The NBCUniversal streamer has added the short-lived series to its service, hoping that the series will repeat the success "Suits" brought to Netflix.

"Pearson" originated on "Suits" as the season 7 finale served as a backdoor pilot for the spin-off. The series only ran for one season on USA Network in 2019. It was canceled a month and a half after its season finale aired.

"Pearson" followed powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) after she left her New York City law firm and got involved in the down-and-dirty politics of Chicago. Jessica tried to atone for her past while taking on the role of right-hand fixer for the city's mayor. Also starring on the show were Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree and Isabel Arraiza.

The new report came after "Suits" became the most popular show on Netflix following its debut on the streaming site and amid its continued availability on Peacock. According to Nielsen's chart, the series set a new record for acquired shows with a total of 3.1 billion minutes streamed. Starring Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina and Rick Hoffman, the show became the most viewed acquired title in a single week ever at Netflix.

Following the success, one of "Suits" executive producers Gene Klein discussed a possible revival of the series after it broke a huge record on the streaming giant. In an interview, he was asked if there have been any talks with showrunner Aaron Korsh about a revival. "You know, I've mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Gene said.

He went on to say, "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

Gene additionally admitted that it'd be "complicated" to have a revival. "Yeah. As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show. I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend," he explained.

He continued, "A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a 'Suits'-themed picket at FOX one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn't know each other because people were on seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well."

