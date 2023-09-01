Roc Nation Shames Police After Mistaking Lil Uzi Vert for Puppy Thief

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The Jay-Z-owned agency, which represents the 'You Was Right' rapper, is fuming after he was wrongly accused of dognapping an adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from a pet store.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Roc Nation has spoken out after one of its artists has been unwarrantedly dragged in a crime. The company is left enraged after Lil Uzi Vert was wrongly identified as a puppy thief in a police bulletin.

The baffling mistake occurred on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department's Facebook post on Thursday, August 31. The post alerted the public to a puppy that had been taken from a pet store.

According to the post, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was stolen from the Brookside Pups pet store in Pine Mall, Northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday. It featured a picture of the floppy-eared, short-legged pooch, an image of a black car in which the dognapper was believed to be fleeing, and a photo of Uzi.

The problem was the 28-year-old star is not the dognapper. Roc Nation claimed that he was nowhere near Philly at the time of the incident. Slamming the authorities for the mix-up, they said in a statement to TMZ, "The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department should be embarrassed and ashamed for disparaging [Uzi's] character. This grave error could've had significant repercussions on Uzi's career and epitomizes how black men can be wrongfully charged and arrested by police departments across the country."

They further stressed, "Uzi loves all animals and this serious mistake has deterred the apprehension of the kidnapper. Our collective hope is that the puppy is safely and promptly rescued."

Brookside Pups claimed the confusion occurred because the guy who allegedly took the puppy and fled Thursday afternoon has the "XO Tour Llif3" emcee's face as his profile picture on a social media account, which they sent to cops.

Police blamed the pet store for providing them with the wrong picture of the suspect. They have since taken down the photo of Uzi after realizing the face tattoos on Uzi did not match the suspect's and the store has sent a new photo for cops to share.

In a strange twist, the alleged dognapper is believed to have been last seen driving toward Uzi's hometown of Philadelphia.

You can share this post!