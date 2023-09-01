 

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

The follow-up to Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero pic starring Robert Pattinson was initially scheduled to kick off production in November 2023, but it has been pushed back due to the WGA strike.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans eagerly waiting for the return of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne can now look forward to "The Batman 2". A new report has revealed a production start of the sequel along with a potential villain that will be featured in the film.

According to a tweet from MyTimeToShineHello, "The Batman" sequel will kick off production in March 24. The follow-up to Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero pic was originally scheduled to begin filming this November, but it has been hit with a significant delay due to the ongoing WGA strike.

The same report claimed that the sequel would bring in the Dark Knight's most disturbing villain. The upcoming movie may mark the live-action big-screen debut of Clayface, one of the classic Bat-baddies.

A prominent enemy of Batman, Clayface possesses clay-like bodies and shapeshifting abilities. The character has appeared on adult animated black comedy superhero series "Harley Quinn", voiced by Alan Tudyk, and in the DC Animated Universe (DCAU), voiced by Ron Perlman. Live-action versions of the character also appeared on the television series "Gotham", portrayed by Brian McManamon, and "Pennyworth", portrayed by Lorraine Burroughs.

Details of "The Batman 2" are mostly kept under wraps. In April 2022, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Boss Toby Emmerich confirmed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that the sequel has been greenlit, with Pattinson, writer/director Reeves "and the whole team" returning.

Reeves, who also made an appearance at the panel, shared at the time, "This is thrilling for me." He admitted he is a fan of Pattinson's character and "is excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

The first film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Paul Dano. No release date is set just yet for the sequel.

