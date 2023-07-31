'Suits' EP Discusses Possible Revival After Breaking Netflix Streaming Record

USA Network TV

One of the EPs of the USA Network series, which starred Meghan Markle, discusses a possible revival of the series after it becomes the most popular show on the streaming site.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans wonder if "Suits" may be given a reboot treatment amid surging Netflix success. One of the EPs of the USA Network series discussed a possible revival of the series after it broke a huge record on the streaming giant.

In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Gene Klein, who also served as a non-writing producer during the entire nine-season run, was asked if there have been any talks with showrunner Aaron Korsh about a revival. "You know, I've mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Gene said.

He went on to say, "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

Gene additionally admitted that it'd be "complicated" to have a revival. "Yeah. As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show. I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend," he explained.

He continued, "A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a 'Suits'-themed picket at FOX one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn't know each other because people were on seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well."

Gene also shared that he's hesitant to commit to anything just yet. "I was surprised. I'm very proud of the show," he said. "I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix [that] it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen."

Following its debut on Netflix and amid its continued availability on Peacock, "Suits" has become the most popular show on the streaming site. According to Nielsen's chart, the series set a new record for acquired shows with a total of 3.1 billion minutes streamed. Starring Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman, the show became the most viewed acquired title in a single week ever at Netflix.

You can share this post!