 

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is bombarded with criticisms after uploading a photo of her and Michael Coste, wherein her arm and shirt sleeve were noticeably blurred.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards has removed her picture due to a noticeable editing error. Shortly after uploading an edited snap via social media, the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was bombarded with backlash over a "ridiculous" photoshop fail.

On Sunday, August 27, the 54-year-old Bravolebrity let out a picture of her and Hermes executive Michael Coste on her Instagram and Facebook accounts simultaneously. However, she later deleted the post on her Instagram page and kept the one on Facebook.

In the Facebook post itself, Kyle appeared to have a noticeable Photoshop error on one of her arms and a sleeve of her shirt. The two areas were blurred and covered with a layer of an unmatching color. The photo editing software might not be able to identify the difference between her arm, shirt and the beige background of the photo.

The reality TV star was wearing a white crop top that came with two short ruffle sleeves and several small holes. She also donned a pair of loose ivory-colored pants and white sneakers. She added a silver wristwatch, pink Hermes Birkin bag, a pair of silvery hoop earrings and several rings. For the hair, she styled her long brown tresses into a straight hairdo and parted it in the middle.

Along with the snap, Kyle wrote in the caption of her Facebook post, "When in Paris my first stop is always to @michaelcostefr [orange heart emoji] Until next time," adding a face blowing a kiss emoji. "And I am on my tippy toes thinking an inch and a half may make the world of difference in this photo. At 5'2' you do what you gotta do [beaming face with smiling eyes emoji]," she added.

In the comments section, one Facebook user blasted Kyle, "Photoshop fail! Just be you. Stop this ridiculous photoshop madness!" Another asked, "Why is the picture so photoshopped? What happened to your foot and whats with your arm?"

The negative online responses did not stop there. A third stated, "The photo is so filtered and photoshopped it's so evident, why bother posting." Meanwhile, a fourth questioned, "Why would she post this...it's so obvious how did she not realize lol."

Kyle's pal Michael released the same photo that she removed from her Instagram page on his own Instagram account. In this particular picture, her arm and sleeve looked normal without any noticeable Photoshop errors. Accompanying the snap, Michael penned in the caption, "#KyleRichards is back to #Paris ! It's so good to see her again [diamond emoji] #RHOBH."

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Racy Scenes in Morgan Wade's Music Video

Kyle Richards Claims Jeff Lewis' Mouth 'Gets Him in Trouble' Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

