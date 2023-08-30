Pete Davidson Appears Joyful in First Sighting After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Cover Images/Instagram/Michael Simon Celebrity

A few days after reportedly calling it quits with his 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star is spotted driving his black vintage car around Manhattan, New York City.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson appeared to be joyful in a first sighting following shocking news. A few days after making headlines for allegedly calling it quits with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, the former "Saturday Night Live" star was spotted out and about in New York City.

On Friday, August 25, the 29-year-old actor and comedian was smiling from ear to ear, as seen in pictures making their rounds online. He looked relaxed while driving his vintage black car around Manhattan. At that time, he was greeting his fans who drove past his vehicle.

In one of the photos, Pete could be seen pulling into what appeared to be a garage. In it, he walked while there were a number of unidentified men around him. At one point, he was caught on camera putting on an electric blue jacket.

For the day out, the "bodies bodies bodies" actor opted to wear a cozy and casual ensemble. He sported a short-sleeved white tee and a pair of loose long black pants. He completed his nearly black-and-white get-up with a pair of white sneakers and a golden necklace.

The new sighting marks the first time for Pete to be seen publicly a few days after he reportedly called off his romantic relationship with his flame and actress Chase. "He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well," a source spilled to PEOPLE.

The insider went on to reveal that the actor has received heartwarming support from his closest ones, including his family. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time," the source continued.

Pete and Chase started their romance in 2022. The 27-year-old actress, who also starred in the 2022 horror comedy film, has previously shared her thoughts on her relationship with the comedian, describing it as "very sacred."

In an interview with Nylon magazine which was published in May, Chase stated, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything." She further said, "And it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."

In addition to Chase, Pete has dated other famous stars including his former fiancee and singer Ariana Grande, as well as reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

