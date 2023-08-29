 

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Want to Be 'Weird' Around Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Want to Be 'Weird' Around Taylor Swift
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Girl Meets World' actress reflects on growing up with the 'Speak Now' singer's music and compares watching the country-turned-pop star to learning maths.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter restrains herself to avoid being "weird" around Taylor Swift now that she is her opening act. The 24-year-old pop singer is joining megastar Taylor, 33, as a supporting act on her "Eras" stadium tour and felt that her music was "inspirational" to her growing up that she doesn't want to bother her and ask her for advice now that they are working together.

"It's so funny. I'm like, I've been growing up with her advice and her songs because it's very much like a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special," she told Billboard.

"But watching her in itself is it's like how you learn maths. Yeah, and I just admire her work ethic and her talent and her like she's just so amazing. So I'm not gonna like... I'm not gonna be weird because I'm touring with Taylor."

  Editors' Pick

The "because i liked a boy" hitmaker went on to add she "really appreciates" how pop music always evolving and claimed that there is "no point" chasing trends because new crazes are always catching on and like to have "fun" exploring life within her work.

She said, "What I really appreciate about music but most specifically pop is that it's always evolving. And you know, it's there's no point in trying to catch on to a trend because by the time you catch on to the trend, we're on to something else."

"And so I think it's more fun and exciting to just really always keep exploring and finding new parts of myself within my music and just being very true to my own personal journey and thoughts and all that."

"It's really nice to have fun when you think about life, because life can be so many things and a lot of the time... it's heavy, it's confusing and so I really do appreciate you know how much fun I have when I listen to K-pop but I mean so many different artists I'm a huge fan of and more than that, like they're just impressive. They're some of the most like talented people I've ever met."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail

Details of Bray Wyatt's Death Revealed
Related Posts
Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik Fuel Dating Rumors With Post-Lollapalooza Night Out

Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik Fuel Dating Rumors With Post-Lollapalooza Night Out

Sabrina Carpenter's Portland Concert Canceled Following Anonymous Bomb Threat

Sabrina Carpenter's Portland Concert Canceled Following Anonymous Bomb Threat

Sabrina Carpenter's Live Lounge Performance Deleted From BBC Radio 1 YouTube Over 'Sexual Reference'

Sabrina Carpenter's Live Lounge Performance Deleted From BBC Radio 1 YouTube Over 'Sexual Reference'

Latest News
Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking to Re-enforce $40K Monthly Child Support
  • Aug 29, 2023

Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking to Re-enforce $40K Monthly Child Support

Details of Bray Wyatt's Death Revealed
  • Aug 29, 2023

Details of Bray Wyatt's Death Revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Want to Be 'Weird' Around Taylor Swift
  • Aug 29, 2023

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Want to Be 'Weird' Around Taylor Swift

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail

Adele Wants to Have Another Kid 'Soon'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Adele Wants to Have Another Kid 'Soon'

Kerry Katona Rants Against Ex-Husband Brian McFadden for Not Giving 'Maintenance Money'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kerry Katona Rants Against Ex-Husband Brian McFadden for Not Giving 'Maintenance Money'

Most Read
Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest