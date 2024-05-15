Kyle Richards Shrieks in Sheer Terror After Finding Rat Clinging to Her Car

Instagram Celebrity

Kyle Richards of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recently faced an unexpected and nerve-wracking encounter with a rat in Beverly Hills, sharing her distress in a viral Instagram video that captivated the internet.

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards, 55, known for her roles on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Halloween", found herself in a hair-raising situation involving a rat while she was parked in her car. The reality TV star posted a video to her Instagram account on a Monday, May 13, showcasing her escalating panic as a curious rodent made itself at home on the side-view mirror of her vehicle.

The drama unfolded with Richards gasping and repeatedly exclaiming, "Oh, my God, oh, my God!" as the rat clung to her car window. Her fear was palpable in every shriek and gasp, "F**k, f**k, f**k, oh, my God, oh, my God, please f**king [stop]," she uttered, trying to gather her nerves while the rat kept its steady gaze on her.

Richards' frantic attempts to scare away the rat - by honking, knocking on the window, and turning the engine on and off - were in vain. She screamed in distress, "Please get off my car! I need help, I need help," yet the rodent remained unfazed. Her video illustrated her conundrum; she feared reversing as it might harm the rat or bring it closer.

After approximately five agonizing minutes, the rat finally dropped off the car, though Richards had no clue where it went. "I zoomed out and had to pull over and park for 20 minutes until I could feel my legs again," she wrote, revealing how the incident left her physically and emotionally drained.

Fans and celebrities filled the comments section with a mix of sympathy and amusement. Chrissy Teigen humorously suggested it might be a loved one visiting from the beyond, prompting Richards to consider calling her psychic. While some found the scenario cute, others recognized the sheer terror Richards experienced, which resonated with many who confessed they would have had a similar reaction.

This episode is another addition to the rollercoaster of events in Richards' life. Recently, she attended the "An Unforgettable Evening" gala, discussing her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky after 29 years of marriage. Richards commended her daughters for their support during such times, highlighting how they have been a critical source of strength for her.

Although the rat encounter was harrowing, it showcased Kyle Richards' ability to share her raw, unfiltered experiences with her followers, striking a chord with thousands. Her candidness about her anxiety and this humorous yet frightening ordeal brought her closer to her fans, many of whom appreciated her vulnerability and openness.