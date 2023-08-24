 

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death

The late WWE Hall of Famer is remembered as a legend of the wrestling world by WWE honcho Triple H in a new social media post after he passed away at the age of 79.

AceShowbiz - WWE boss Triple H has called Terry Funk "an icon" of the wrestling world. The 54-year-old star - whose real name is Paul Levesque - is among one of the first to share tribute to the late Hall of Famer after he died this week aged 79.

"Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry. My thoughts are with Terry's family, friends and fans," he wrote on X - formerly known as Twitter.

He has been joined by WWE stars past and present in paying respects to a pioneer of the industry.

Current tag team champion Sami Zayn said, "Terry Funk was a truly unique performer for the ages that inspired and influenced so many, myself included. There was a passion and a sense of chaos in his work that was so beautiful to watch. My condolences to his friends and family. RIP."

Retired wrestling veteran William Regal added, "I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Funk. I knew Terry before I came to the US as he came to Europe. A totally incredible, wonderful and lovely man. I have my own treasured tales of times together. My condolences to Terry's family. Rest well. x (sic)."

And former WWE Champion CM Punk - who now works for rival company All Elite Wrestling - paid tribute to Funk in an emotional speech in front of the live crowd after Wednesday August 23 night's episode of AEW Dynamite.

He said, "There's a little piece of this man in each and every single one of you here today. I stand on the shoulders of giants, and today, we lost one. Terry Funk. No matter what religion you believe, maybe you don't have a religion, one thing I believe is that you are never truly gone as long as there are people who look up to you, remember you, and continue to tell stories long after you're gone."

"My heart is tender tonight because Terry is gone, but I can still still because Sting is still here. Terry Funk is still with us every day. There's a lot of legends that are still here, but we have to give respect to people that paved the way."

Wrestling Community Mourns Death of WWE Star Terry Funk

Wrestling Community Mourns Death of WWE Star Terry Funk

