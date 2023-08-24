 

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment
Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

The reason why the 'Yellowstone' actor only speaks to Christine Baumgartner through 'intermediaries' is because he's fed up with the drama surrounding their divorce.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner and his estranged wife are only communicating through lawyers. Christine Baumgartner, 49, lodged divorce papers in May after 18 years of marriage and Kevin, 68, is so sick of the drama that he is leaving it up to his lawyer to deal with.

"They are only speaking through intermediaries. Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore. Kevin is a chess player, and he will outplay Christine," a source told Us Weekly.

Another source added, "Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity. He doesn't want this to be a drawn-out [divorce]."

"Kevin's been to hell and back, but the feeling you get from people in his circle is that he's finally coming out the other side. He's throwing himself into his work and surrounding himself with people he can trust. Divorce sucks, but he's toughing it out."

  Editors' Pick

"Kevin has a lot of confidence in his attorneys, and he's staying busy with his career and continues to have a very special relationship with his kids. He firmly believes that brighter times are ahead."

Kevin was said to be blindsided when Christine - who he shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with - filed for divorce but she is believed to have been upset by how much time he was spending away from home while filming "Yellowstone" in Montana.

The insider explained, "Kevin feels betrayed by Christine, but he wants to take the high ground. Their marriage seemed solid and like they were in it for the long term, but the time apart clearly took a toll. Christine just couldn't cope."

And, insiders have insisted that Kevin is ready to move on from all of the drama. A third source explained, "Kevin doesn't hate Christine, but he does want a clean break. Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he's trying not to make it personal."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Recalls How She Fought Hard to Keep Her 2011 Hit Single 'Who Says'

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death
Related Posts
Kevin Costner Accused of 'Withholding' Financial Records by Ex Christine Amid Nasty Divorce

Kevin Costner Accused of 'Withholding' Financial Records by Ex Christine Amid Nasty Divorce

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Latest News
Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest
  • Aug 24, 2023

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death
  • Aug 24, 2023

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment

'Humble' Billie Eilish Praised for Flying in Economy on Commercial Airline
  • Aug 24, 2023

'Humble' Billie Eilish Praised for Flying in Economy on Commercial Airline

Selena Gomez Recalls How She Fought Hard to Keep Her 2011 Hit Single 'Who Says'
  • Aug 24, 2023

Selena Gomez Recalls How She Fought Hard to Keep Her 2011 Hit Single 'Who Says'

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music