Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment

The reason why the 'Yellowstone' actor only speaks to Christine Baumgartner through 'intermediaries' is because he's fed up with the drama surrounding their divorce.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner and his estranged wife are only communicating through lawyers. Christine Baumgartner, 49, lodged divorce papers in May after 18 years of marriage and Kevin, 68, is so sick of the drama that he is leaving it up to his lawyer to deal with.

"They are only speaking through intermediaries. Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore. Kevin is a chess player, and he will outplay Christine," a source told Us Weekly.

Another source added, "Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity. He doesn't want this to be a drawn-out [divorce]."

"Kevin's been to hell and back, but the feeling you get from people in his circle is that he's finally coming out the other side. He's throwing himself into his work and surrounding himself with people he can trust. Divorce sucks, but he's toughing it out."

"Kevin has a lot of confidence in his attorneys, and he's staying busy with his career and continues to have a very special relationship with his kids. He firmly believes that brighter times are ahead."

Kevin was said to be blindsided when Christine - who he shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with - filed for divorce but she is believed to have been upset by how much time he was spending away from home while filming "Yellowstone" in Montana.

The insider explained, "Kevin feels betrayed by Christine, but he wants to take the high ground. Their marriage seemed solid and like they were in it for the long term, but the time apart clearly took a toll. Christine just couldn't cope."

And, insiders have insisted that Kevin is ready to move on from all of the drama. A third source explained, "Kevin doesn't hate Christine, but he does want a clean break. Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he's trying not to make it personal."

