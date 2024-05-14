Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store

Instagram Celebrity

Joined by her husband and two daughters, the 'Sweet Magnolias' star is spotted looking down when she is leaving church in her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' family may not be okay following her headline-making meltdown at Chateau Marmont earlier this month. The singer's sister Jamie Lynn Spears was spotted looking down when she left church in her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana.

In some pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the "Zoey 101" alum was seen joined by her family. Her husband Jamie Watson, daughter Maddie, 15, as well as daughter Ivey, five, were pictured with her during the outing on Monday, May 13.

Jamie Lynn, who donned a white T-shirt over a light blue satin mini-dress, appeared to be distressed as she was frowning her brows. The 33-year-old sported a serious expression on her face and her hair was disheveled while making her way across the church parking lot.

For the outing, Jamie Lynn opted for a casual look with a pair of mesh ballet flats. She completed her style with a bright green handbag.

Meanwhile, her mom Lynne was seen heading into a local Dollar General store later that day. The 68-year-old teacher, who was dressed in skinny jeans and a light peach colored tank top, was pictured picking up some items at the store.

Lynne allegedly has been facing financial issues since last year. Back in September, it was reported that she returned to teaching to help pay her bills following another falling out with Britney. Before the "Toxic" singer's rise to superstardom in the early 2000s, Lynne worked as a teacher and ran a daycare in Kentwood.

The mom and daughter duo's relationship had been unstable for the past few years. The two reunited last year only to be back strained when Britney called her out after her meltdown at Chateau Marmont.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, May 2, the 42-year-old raised her suspicion about her mother's involvement in the incident. "I know my mom was involved !!! I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!!" she wrote. "I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can't stand her !!! I honestly don't care I will say it !!!"