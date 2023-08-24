 

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles
Music

According to one of her collaborators, the 'Wuthering Heights' singer is known for being 'mischievous' as she reportedly recorded her farts on her music.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Bush reportedly recorded her farts on her hits. The "Wuthering Heights" hitmaker made use of a Fairlight synthesizer to sample the sound of her flatulence.

"She was a funny, mischievous woman. Somebody told me she sampled a fart on the Fairlight and would happily play tunes on it," Donal Lunny, a producer and session musician on Kate's albums, recalled in an interview with Uncut magazine.

Saxophonist Nigel Hitchcock said the "Hounds of Love" singer loved a curry, which just so happens to be a natural laxative. He said of the star, "The first time I arrived at Kate's house with my saxes, she opened the door, took them both from me, and said, 'I'll be back in a minute, I'm making a curry.' She was feeding everybody as well."

  Editors' Pick

Damon Albarn better practice holding his breath then as he's the latest star to reveal he's keen to get in the studio with the "Running Up That Hill" hitmaker. The Blur star recently admitted he hopes his animated band Gorillaz - which he launched with artist Jamie Hewlett in 1998 - can get Kate on one of their songs after working with the likes of Sir Elton John and Lou Reed in the past.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, "Well, Kate Bush, that would be wonderful. "I've never formally asked, but sometimes it's better to drop hints and hope for a reaction. But it's almost impossible to get her out of her world."

Although Damon isn't sure if the hermit singer would be interested, he joked he could have a way to find out. He added, "I actually know where she lives because we are neighbours in Devon. If I want, I could go to her place by foot. Maybe one stormy night I'll risk knocking on her door."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans
Related Posts
Kate Bush Likens Late Sinead O'Connor to 'a Beacon on a High Mountain'

Kate Bush Likens Late Sinead O'Connor to 'a Beacon on a High Mountain'

Kate Bush and George Michael Added to 'Diverse' List of 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Kate Bush and George Michael Added to 'Diverse' List of 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Kate Bush's Guitarist Ian Bairnson Died Following Long Struggle With Dementia

Kate Bush's Guitarist Ian Bairnson Died Following Long Struggle With Dementia

Kate Bush Urged to Share Uplifting Christmas Message Every Year After She Posted This Candid Note

Kate Bush Urged to Share Uplifting Christmas Message Every Year After She Posted This Candid Note

Latest News
Jon Gosselin Blames One-Sided Story for 10-Year Estrangement From His Kids
  • Aug 25, 2023

Jon Gosselin Blames One-Sided Story for 10-Year Estrangement From His Kids

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir
  • Aug 24, 2023

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest
  • Aug 24, 2023

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death
  • Aug 24, 2023

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death

Most Read
Taylor Swift Concert Security Guard Fired After Asking Fans to Take Photos of Him
Music

Taylor Swift Concert Security Guard Fired After Asking Fans to Take Photos of Him

Beyonce Sets Special Dress Code for 'Renaissance' Tour Attendees as Her Birthday Wish

Beyonce Sets Special Dress Code for 'Renaissance' Tour Attendees as Her Birthday Wish

Andrew Schulz Sparks Debate After Commenting on Beyonce and Taylor Swift Tours Comparison

Andrew Schulz Sparks Debate After Commenting on Beyonce and Taylor Swift Tours Comparison

Madonna Would Love to Have Britney Spears on Her Tour Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Madonna Would Love to Have Britney Spears on Her Tour Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

The Rolling Stones Reveal New Album Title in Newspaper Ad With Little Twist

The Rolling Stones Reveal New Album Title in Newspaper Ad With Little Twist

50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun's Relationship Allegedly Runs Its Course

Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun's Relationship Allegedly Runs Its Course

Report: Scooter Braun Is No Longer Idina Menzel's Manager

Report: Scooter Braun Is No Longer Idina Menzel's Manager

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert