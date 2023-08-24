Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles

Music

According to one of her collaborators, the 'Wuthering Heights' singer is known for being 'mischievous' as she reportedly recorded her farts on her music.

AceShowbiz - Kate Bush reportedly recorded her farts on her hits. The "Wuthering Heights" hitmaker made use of a Fairlight synthesizer to sample the sound of her flatulence.

"She was a funny, mischievous woman. Somebody told me she sampled a fart on the Fairlight and would happily play tunes on it," Donal Lunny, a producer and session musician on Kate's albums, recalled in an interview with Uncut magazine.

Saxophonist Nigel Hitchcock said the "Hounds of Love" singer loved a curry, which just so happens to be a natural laxative. He said of the star, "The first time I arrived at Kate's house with my saxes, she opened the door, took them both from me, and said, 'I'll be back in a minute, I'm making a curry.' She was feeding everybody as well."

Damon Albarn better practice holding his breath then as he's the latest star to reveal he's keen to get in the studio with the "Running Up That Hill" hitmaker. The Blur star recently admitted he hopes his animated band Gorillaz - which he launched with artist Jamie Hewlett in 1998 - can get Kate on one of their songs after working with the likes of Sir Elton John and Lou Reed in the past.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, "Well, Kate Bush, that would be wonderful. "I've never formally asked, but sometimes it's better to drop hints and hope for a reaction. But it's almost impossible to get her out of her world."

Although Damon isn't sure if the hermit singer would be interested, he joked he could have a way to find out. He added, "I actually know where she lives because we are neighbours in Devon. If I want, I could go to her place by foot. Maybe one stormy night I'll risk knocking on her door."

